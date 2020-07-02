Khloe Kardashian, who was recently seen sporting a huge diamond ring at her 36th birthday party on Saturday, is 'not engaged' to ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who co-parent daughter True Thompson, are not ready to rekindle their relationship just yet, reports Us Weekly. An insider has claimed to the outlet that Khloe is "not engaged" with the Cleveland Cavaliers players.

Khloe started dating the 29-year-old in September 2016, and the couple welcomed their daughter True nearly two years later. However, the duo called it quits in February 2019 after the NBA star was accused of being involved in a string of cheating scandals. One of the alleged affairs that made headlines was his involvement with, Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend Jordyn Woods.

The pair remained cordial after their breakup and co-parented their daughter True. Recently, rumours started swirling that the former couple, who are self-isolating together with True in California amid the coronavirus pandemic, might be thinking about giving their relationship another chance.

"Khloé doesn't have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point. Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True's dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan," a source earlier told the outlet about them quarantining together.

Meanwhile, a separate source said in April that Thompson is working hard to win Khloe back by proving himself as a loyal partner. "Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now," the source said in April. However, despite Thompson's attempt, the supermodel is "not completely open" to rekindle their romance.

Thompson had recently penned a heartfelt note for his former girlfriend on her 36th birthday. The basketball player wrote on Instagram: "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian."