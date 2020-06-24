Scott Disick has been spending family time with his three children and former partner Kourtney Kardashian after calling it quits with Sofia Richie, but he is not in a relationship with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star.

A source told People magazine that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, who share sons Reign, five, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, seven, are "not back together" but "are incredibly close."

It comes after a source told the outlet towards the end of May that Disick and Sofia Richie were "taking a break" after being in a relationship for nearly three years. "They're taking a break right now, so he can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids," the source said about Disick who sought treatment at a rehab centre in Colorado in late April.

After returning from the treatment facility, Disick had joined his ex-girlfriend and two of their three children for a weekend getaway in May ahead of his 37th birthday on June 2. The former couple, along with daughter Penelope and son Reign, spent the weekend at a desert getaway in Lake Powell, Utah. The entrepreneur later celebrated his actual birthday back in Los Angeles with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and cut a cake decorated with a throwback picture of himself.

Disick and Kardashian dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and now co-parent their children Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The oldest Kardashian sister took to Instagram on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday to pay a tribute to the father of her children. "Happy Father's Day, thankful for you and these three special ones," the 41-year-old wrote alongside a picture of the family-of-five.

The family was also spotted on a lunch date at Nobu in Malibu, California, earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine last month that Disick is working on his mental health. The insider said that he is "committed to getting better and will do anything to help himself be the right type of man and father, but being somewhere where photos are released is not a safe place for him."