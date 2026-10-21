North Korean state media released photographs of Kim Jong Un on 20 October 2026, amid unverified online claims that he had died. State media said the images showed him visiting an exhibition in Pyongyang the previous day.

For context, the allegations circulated in posts by Wanjun Xie, a U.S.-based Chinese dissident who identifies himself as a China Democracy Party chairman. He introduced his account as a rumour. His posts alleged a medical emergency, treatment in Beijing and a concealed death, without providing independently verifiable evidence.

South Korean diplomatic and security officials said they had no information supporting the allegations, according to Yonhap. North Korean state media did not directly address the speculation in its report of the exhibition visit.

The distinction matters. A reported public appearance and an independently verified assessment of someone's health are different things.

Where the Kim Jong Un Death Claims Began

Xie alleged that doctors from Peking Union Medical College Hospital travelled to North Korea to treat Kim after a severe brain haemorrhage. He further claimed that Kim was transferred to the hospital in Beijing and died there.

He also alleged that Kim's body was secretly returned to North Korea and that authorities concealed his death. These are allegations from social media posts, rather than established findings about Kim's condition or the hospital's involvement.

Xie separately alleged that China had sent 9,000 troops to Pyongyang. The reported deployment has not been independently verified. It comes from the same source as the medical claims and therefore offers no separate confirmation of them.

Another post alleged that Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, had assumed power. That assertion also remains unverified. The posts do not establish that either she or Kim's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, has taken control.

What the Kim Jong Un Exhibition Photographs Establish

The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim visited the exhibition on 19 October 2026. According to Gamepur, the accompanying photographs appear to show him examining a pink shoe and touching a woman's coat displayed on a mannequin.

Another image reportedly shows him looking at rolls of fabric while an official speaks to him. State media's account placed his wife and daughter at the exhibition.

The Week reported that independent journalists had not verified the event. It also cautioned that the photographs did not constitute an independent assessment of Kim's medical condition.

The reported date of the visit should therefore remain attributed to state media. Neither the setting nor the activities depicted independently establish when the photographs were taken.

Earlier intelligence reporting provides background rather than a current diagnosis. Gamepur reported that South Korea's National Intelligence Service had identified no obvious health problem during an earlier briefing to lawmakers.

The agency nevertheless flagged cardiovascular disease as a high risk for Kim. It also noted that he had run up stairs during a recent naval destroyer inspection.

Gamepur also reported that Kim visited a defence museum in Pyongyang with his daughter on 11 October 2026. That appearance preceded the exhibition visit subsequently reported by state media.

Previous health rumours have followed gaps in his public appearances. Gamepur cited an unconfirmed May 2025 claim that he collapsed during a visit to Wonsan.

In April 2020, speculation followed his absence from commemorations marking his grandfather Kim Il Sung's birthday. He remained out of public view for roughly 20 days before reappearing on 1 May 2020.