Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are moving too fast in their relationship. That is according to her family, who thinks that the two are obsessed with each other.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the reality TV star's family has never seen her this serious with anyone else before (not counting Scott Disick). She and the "Blink-182" drummer have only been dating for a few months but they are already "fawning over one another."

Kardashian, 45, and Barker, 49, have gone on vacations together and have lavished each other with expensive gifts since they started dating in January this year. They have also been very open about showing their affection in public.

"They're so in love," the insider claimed and added that "they have such a strong connection and can't get enough of each other."

"Travis makes Kourtney feel so special and he is always showing her how much he loves her and how important she is to him," the source continued adding that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum has also been "extremely loving towards him." She has "also been making a big effort to show how much she cares."

Another source claimed that they are so serious about each other. So much so, that they have "talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married." To show just how much they mean to one another, Barker even has Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest. He is already inked from head to toe.

I want what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have ? pic.twitter.com/biWNKf46KV May 12, 2021

Then just recently, he allowed the mum-of-four to ink his arm with "I love you." An Instagram video shared on Wednesday showed her smiling and laughing as she tried her skill at being a tattoo artist. She later showed her handiwork to her 120 million followers as she simply captioned the snap, "I tattoo."

Naturally, Kardashian's family is glad to see her this in love and happy. But they are also "in a little bit of shock because they've never seen her like this before." Even Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares three kids, finds his PDA "weird." But she admitted that she is happy for him because he is happy and that their children get along well with the Kardashians.