The White House quietly deleted a social media video that featured Sabrina Carpenter's song Juno after the singer urged them to do so.

The video in question, originally posted on the White House's official account on X, depicted footage of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detaining, handcuffing, and chasing immigrants. While all this was happening, Carpenter's track played in the background.

Accompanying the post was the caption, 'Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye,' referencing a lyric from the song. Many viewed the pairing of upbeat music with violent immigration-enforcement footage as tone-deaf and exploitative.

Sabrina Carpenter Fires Back

Shortly after the post went live, Carpenter took to X to denounce the video. Her response was direct and firm: 'This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.'

Her condemnation sparked widespread criticism of the administration's decision to use her music, with many applauding her for publicly rejecting the association.

Several fans of Carpenter backed her up by saying that the White House should be sued for copyright. Others also urged the artist to sue Donald Trump.

'Thank you for having a backbone. Cause there is another lady who simply allows them to use her music but hates to be called Maga,' one fan commented.

'Her, Olivia, and Billie are on the right side of history. I hate to break it to y'all but our new generation popstars are braver and vocal about social issues than old popstars,' another person wrote.

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter Gets Criticized

On the other hand, some Trump supporters also criticized Carpenter for allegedly being too quick to judge. They questioned her decision to label the White House video as evil and inhumane.

'Sabrina, you were quick to label a video evil and inhumane, yet you've shown no interest in the American women MURDERED by illegal aliens. Their suffering never gets a word from you. That kind of selective outrage exposes YOUR hollow moral compass...' the critic wrote.

'You used a Catholic Church to film a music video laden with sexual innuendo, and then defended yourself by claiming 'Jesus was a Carpenter too.' You have no right to call things evil or disgusting,' another person commented.

Growing Pattern of Artists Pushing Back

Carpenter is not alone. In recent months, a growing number of artists have protested the unauthorized use of their music in material supporting controversial policies.

Before this incident, other musicians had publicly rejected similar use of their work, signaling a broader conflict between the cultural rights of artists and the political messaging strategies of the White House.

In November, Olivia Rodrigo slammed the White House for using her song All American Bitch in a migrant-centered video. On her social media account, the half-Filipino singer urged the White House to never use her songs to promote their racist and hateful propaganda.

The White House's decision to use Jess Gylnne's hit song Hold My Hand in an ICE-focused video did not sit well with the singer. She immediately said that the post made her feel sick to her stomach.