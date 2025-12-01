Leonardo DiCaprio has been in a relationship with multiple women who are younger than him throughout his life. However, he has never expressed any desire to settle down with anyone. Now, unverified claims circulating on social media are speculating on the actor's sexuality.

A TikTok account, celebritea.blinds, posted a video containing several unsubstantiated allegations about Mr DiCaprio's private life. These claims, which have not been confirmed by any credible sources, have nonetheless sparked intense online discussion.

Unverified Audio Recording Claims

According to the TikTok account, ongoing rumours are alleging that DiCaprio is having a hard time being intimate with women. However, he does not face the same struggles when he is hooking up with men.

The source also claimed that the Titanic actor needs to listen to an audio recording of two men hooking up so he can 'perform' when he is with women. However, he does not need to listen to anything to satisfy himself when he is with men.

On the social media platform, the account also quoted an unnamed publication that released a blind item. The source said that it is obvious that they are referencing DiCaprio.

'It isn't music that the permanent A+ actor plays and listens to when he has --- with women. The audio is two men having --- while music plays. The actor can't 'perform' with women without it. He doesn't need it when having --- with men though,' the article read.

A History of Public Speculation

The actor, now 51 years old, has never tied the knot. Throughout the years, he has been linked to multiple women, and most often than not, their relationships last for several years. However, DiCaprio and whoever he is dating would eventually call it quits.

A source told Page Six that DiCaprio has never wanted to settle down. After all, the award-winning actor is already content with his life.

'Leo doesn't feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes,' the source said.

DiCaprio's former co-star Miriam Margolyes may have contributed to the speculation regarding the actor's sexuality. During her appearance on The Life of Bryony podcast, the actress revealed that she once thought that DiCaprio was 'gay.'

'I did think he was gay because he wore a dress,' Margolyes said.

The actress asked DiCaprio point-blank if he was gay, but he reportedly said no.

'He said "no, I'm not." I said 'I think you'll find you are.' But I was wrong. He's not gay. So my gaydar is at a fault there,' she said.

Margolyes also reacted to the speculations that DiCaprio tends to break up with his girlfriends when they reach the age of 25. The actress called the rumours absurd because it seemed purely coincidental.

But Margolyes shared her own theory about DiCaprio's dating timeline. She said that the actor's relationships seem to end around the same time because his girlfriends might want to have children when they turn 25.

Leonardo DiCaprio on Turning 50

In his interview with Esquire, DiCaprio said that turning 50 last year gave him a new outlook on life. Now, he doesn't want to waste time and wants to be more selective with who he lets in.

'I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress. I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it,' he said.