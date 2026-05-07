Kristi Noem is back in the spotlight after reports that the former Department of Homeland Security secretary is still living in a taxpayer-funded Coast Guard property in the US capital, despite leaving her role in March 2026, according to US lawmakers and officials cited in correspondence with DHS leadership.

Democratic Representative Robert Garcia publicly made the claims recently, questioning whether Kristi Noem is still living in a government-owned waterfront home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC, after leaving her role as DHS secretary, and whether she has permission to stay there.

The issue has now reached current DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who has been asked to explain why the arrangement is still in place.

Noem left the Department of Homeland Security earlier in 2026 and took on a new role as a special envoy for the Shield of the Americas. Since then, her continued use of government housing has sparked debate over how public property is used, who is allowed to live in it, and whether proper oversight is being followed.

Kristi Noem 'Rent-Free' in a Government Home

According to The Independent, there are claims that Kristi Noem is still living in a Coast Guard-owned home even though she is no longer serving as DHS secretary. Representative Robert Garcia says she has been staying there since August 2025, which was months before she officially left the department.

In a letter sent to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin on 1 May, Garcia wrote, 'Kristi Noem got fired in March, and she is still living rent-free in a government home that belongs to the Coast Guard. The Trump Administration can't explain why, nor do they seem to care.'

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The home is located inside Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC, a secure military base. It has previously been used by senior Coast Guard leaders, including former commandant Linda Fagan. Garcia says Fagan was removed from her role in January 2025 and was later told to leave the home shortly after, even though she had been given a short extension to find somewhere else to live.

Garcia is now asking the Department of Homeland Security to provide documents explaining why Noem is still allowed to remain on the property. He says the situation raises questions about how government housing is being managed and whether taxpayer-funded property is being used properly.

Noem's Conflicting Claims

The housing issue has deepened after contrasting accounts emerged over whether rent is being paid. During earlier testimony to Congress, Noem stated that she does contribute financially for her stay at the facility.

'I rent that facility. I rent where I stay, and pay personal dollars to do that,' she said, adding that she was not occupying the commandant's residence specifically but another Coast Guard property within the base.

However, critics have questioned those claims, pointing to Garcia's assertion that Noem is effectively living 'rent-free' and continuing to benefit from government accommodation after leaving her cabinet position.

The political pressure has now shifted toward Secretary Mullin, who has been asked to release records and communications related to the arrangement. Garcia argued that the situation raises concerns about 'waste, fraud and abuse' in the handling of federal resources.

The Coast Guard leadership structure has also been affected by the dispute. Current commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday is reportedly preparing to move into the residence, although The Independent reported he has been temporarily living in a neighbouring property typically reserved for the vice commandant.

Noem herself addressed aspects of her living situation during an appearance on Fox News' Hannity in August 2025, saying she moved after media reports revealed details about her previous residence in Washington's Navy Yard area. She did not directly address the later allegations in that interview.

For now, DHS has not issued a detailed public explanation, and questions remain over whether formal approval exists for Noem's continued occupancy or whether administrative delays are behind the ongoing situation. The department has yet to confirm whether an internal review is underway.