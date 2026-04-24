A deepening political controversy has emerged as Kristi Noem reportedly continues residing in a government-linked waterfront home weeks after her dismissal, with Corey Lewandowski allegedly seen visiting the property. Noem, the former Homeland Security secretary, is facing renewed scrutiny after reports suggested she has remained in a prestigious waterfront home on a Washington, DC military base, despite being removed from her Cabinet role more than six weeks ago.

The controversy has circulated widely online and gained traction following a viral social media post, reigniting discussions around Noem's tenure, her departure from office, and ongoing questions about her personal and professional conduct. Neither Noem nor Lewandowski has publicly addressed the latest claims.

Kristi Noem is still occupying the waterfront home on a D.C. military base that she moved into as a Cabinet member, despite being fired as Homeland Security secretary. Her lover, Corey Lewandowski, was spotted at the property. https://t.co/kK5HWgDg1t pic.twitter.com/bM1Pq7J4yv — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 24, 2026

Continued Stay at Waterfront Home Raises Questions

Noem has been seen frequently entering and leaving the waterfront home — a property typically reserved for senior Coast Guard officials — with a black Suburban SUV commonly associated with her observed parked outside the residence earlier this week, according to the Wall Street Journal. The residence, located within a secure military installation, is considered a high-value government accommodation, making her continued stay after dismissal particularly contentious.

Noem initially moved into the property during her tenure as Homeland Security secretary, reportedly due to security concerns after her private residence became known to protesters and media during heightened immigration enforcement actions. However, her continued occupancy after her removal from office has not been publicly justified.

Officials familiar with the situation indicated that Admiral Kevin Lunday, the current Coast Guard commandant, is expected to move into the property soon, suggesting Noem's stay may be temporary but nonetheless irregular.

Corey Lewandowski's Reported Visits Add Fuel

Lewandowski, Noem's former aide, has been spotted at the waterfront home multiple times — including as recently as this month, sources told WSJ. His continued presence at the property, which is government-linked and assigned to a serving military official, has drawn scrutiny over the appropriate use of the residence.

The pair have long faced allegations of an extramarital relationship, which both have denied. Noem previously dismissed such claims as 'tabloid garbage', while Lewandowski has similarly rejected the accusations. Despite these denials, the reported sightings have intensified public interest and raised questions about propriety, particularly given the government-linked nature of the residence.

Fallout from a Controversial Tenure

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Noem's continued presence at the waterfront home comes against the backdrop of a turbulent exit from her role as Homeland Security secretary. She was dismissed by President Donald Trump following a series of high-profile controversies that eroded confidence in her leadership.

One of the most damaging incidents involved the wrongful labelling of US citizens as 'domestic terrorists' during an immigration enforcement operation, a claim later contradicted by eyewitness footage. Noem declined to issue an apology after the error was exposed, further amplifying criticism. Her position became increasingly untenable after a contentious congressional hearing in which she defended a $220 million (approximately £165 million) deportation-focused advertising campaign. During testimony, Noem claimed the campaign had presidential approval, a statement Trump denied, marking a decisive turning point in her tenure.

Personal Controversies Compound Political Pressure

Beyond her professional challenges, Noem has also faced personal controversies that have added to the scrutiny surrounding her public image. Reports involving her husband, Bryon Noem, alleged inappropriate online conduct, which Noem publicly acknowledged with expressed shock.

The question of who may use government-assigned accommodation — and for how long after leaving office — carries implications for how public resources are managed and what standards apply to departing officials. The Noem case has brought that question into public view at a moment when her tenure remains politically contested.

Neither Noem nor Lewandowski has responded to the latest reports. The Department of Homeland Security and the Coast Guard have not issued a public statement on the housing arrangement. Admiral Kevin Lunday is expected to take up residence at the property.