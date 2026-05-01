In 2024, Aughinish Alumina, Europe's largest alumina refinery, based in County Limerick, Ireland, legally exported approximately $400 million of alumina to Russian smelters. That alumina was processed and sold to facilities supplying more than 40 sanctioned Russian arms manufacturers. Every transaction was lawful under current EU sanctions rules. No asset freeze followed. The EU bans Russian aluminium imports but places no restriction on the export of alumina, the raw material used to produce it. Belgium is now pushing to close that gap. The point is not to single out Aughinish, which operates entirely within the law, it is to illustrate that the same structural problem, civilian goods reaching Russian military supply chains through legal and commercial pathways, runs through every sector, not just Chinese electronics.

In April 2026, Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co, Ltd., a Chinese power semiconductor manufacturer, was listed in the EU's 20th Russia sanctions package. The stated basis: components made by the company were found inside Russian weapons systems recovered from the battlefield.

Ukraine's War and Sanctions database tracks foreign components found in recovered Russian equipment. Infineon's German entity has 59 products listed there. Its US entity has 76. Philips has 5. Bosch has 7. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co, Ltd. has 4. None of the European or American manufacturers have been designated under EU sanctions. The Chinese firm with the fewest entries has been. The database is not a list of knowing suppliers to the Russian military. It is a record of components that passed through global commercial distribution and ended up in Russian hands. Treating it as sufficient grounds for manufacturer designation, without evidence of intentional or systematic supply to military end users, is a significant and largely unexplained step.

The contrast is not an anomaly. It is a sign of a framework under serious strain, one that has yet to articulate a clear and consistently applied evidentiary standard for determining when a manufacturer bears responsibility for where its products end up. When that standard is missing, enforcement becomes unpredictable for every business operating in global supply chains.

Russia does not source components directly. It routes purchases through shell companies and transit hubs in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, and Turkey, using falsified end-user declarations to disguise final destinations. This procurement architecture is well-documented and predates this sanctions round by years. The EU flagged Kyrgyzstan as a systematic circumvention risk in the very same 20th sanctions package. The distribution network is identified as the problem in the same document that sanctions the manufacturer.

Effective export control enforcement targets the circumvention pipeline: the brokers and re-exporters who knowingly divert civilian goods to military use. It does not place strict liability on manufacturers of standardised components sold through open commercial markets. EU law already provides for this approach through mandatory no-Russia contractual clauses, enhanced end-user declaration requirements, and coordinated enforcement against transit intermediaries. These tools exist. They should be the primary response. Extending designation to original manufacturers on the basis of component appearance in a battlefield database alone creates an unworkable standard that would apply equally to dozens of European and American firms already present in that same database.

Industry supports the goal of cutting off weapons supply to Russia. The mechanism matters enormously. If the standard for designation is that a product appeared in a weapons database, the precedent implicates almost every major electronics manufacturer operating in global markets. That cannot be a workable or fair outcome. The EU must clarify its evidentiary threshold, publish the factual basis for each designation, and apply its standard consistently, to all manufacturers, regardless of where they are incorporated.