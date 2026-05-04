A federal dispute over bison grazing has placed conservation, ranching interests and public land policy in direct conflict across America's western grasslands.

The Trump administration has moved to cancel grazing permits tied to bison restoration in Montana, placing hundreds of bison at risk of removal from federal grasslands. At the centre of the dispute is American Prairie, a conservation group working to restore native grassland ecosystems in north-central Montana. The Bureau of Land Management previously authorised the group to graze bison on six federal allotments covering about 63,500 acres of BLM-administered land. Now, under the Trump administration, that decision is being reversed.

The Trump administration has moved to evict wild bison herds from federal grasslands. pic.twitter.com/xjSIJpumzf — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 4, 2026

Why the Trump Administration Is Moving Against Wild Bison

The policy shift focuses on how federal grazing laws define the animals allowed on public lands. The administration argues that grazing permits should apply to domestic livestock raised for production-oriented purposes, such as cattle and sheep.

That interpretation could exclude conservation bison herds, especially when they are managed for ecological restoration instead of meat production. According to Inside Climate News, the decision could affect more than 950 bison managed by American Prairie.

American Prairie has pushed back against the move. The group argues that bison have been allowed to graze on federal land for years and that federal law does not clearly exclude them from grazing permits. It also says the decision ignores the role bison play in restoring prairie ecosystems, arguing that bison belong on these grasslands because they help shape the landscape through grazing, movement and natural disturbance.

Ranchers Welcome the Move as a Defence of Cattle Country

For many ranchers in Phillips County, Montana, the decision is being seen as a victory. Local cattle producers have long opposed American Prairie's expansion, arguing that large-scale bison restoration could threaten ranching communities, land access and the local economy.

The Bureau of Land Management oversees livestock grazing across millions of acres of public land. For ranchers, these grazing rights are tied to family businesses, rural jobs and long-standing ways of life.

Supporters of the Trump administration's position argue that federal grasslands should continue to prioritise traditional agricultural use. They see the bison permits as a step away from working ranchland and towards conservation control.

Conservationists Say the Decision Could Set a Dangerous Precedent

Conservation groups warn that the Montana case could reach far beyond one herd. Earthjustice has raised concerns that the administration's approach could threaten dozens of bison grazing permits across western states.

The fear is that if bison managed for conservation are no longer treated as eligible grazing animals, other restoration projects could face similar challenges. That would affect private conservation groups, tribal nations and public land partnerships working to return buffalo to historic grasslands.

Bison are more than just large grazing animals. They shape prairie landscapes by moving across the land, grazing native plants, disturbing soil and spreading seeds. Their presence can support biodiversity and help restore damaged grassland ecosystems.

Tribal and Cultural Concerns Add Weight to the Fight

For many Native nations, buffalo are central to culture, food sovereignty and spiritual life. Any federal policy that limits bison restoration on public land is therefore not only an environmental issue. It is also a cultural and historical one.

Across the American West, tribal buffalo programmes have worked for years to rebuild herds after the near-destruction of the species in the nineteenth century. Critics of the new policy worry that a narrow reading of grazing law could make these efforts harder, especially where federal lands are part of restoration plans.

What Happens Next for America's Wild Bison

American Prairie is challenging the decision through the federal protest process. If the move stands, the group may be forced to remove bison from federal allotments and rely more heavily on private or state-leased land.

The herd is not expected to vanish, but its future could become more restricted and expensive to manage. More importantly, the decision could reshape how bison are treated under federal grazing policy nationwide.

What began as a grazing permit dispute in Montana has become a defining question for America's public lands: whether wild bison still belong on the federal grasslands they once helped shape.