US President Donald Trump's spiritual adviser, Paula White-Cain, has confirmed she received insight into discussions taking place within the White House, revealing that what she learned has left her 'deeply fearful' for the future.

White, who serves as Special Adviser to the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative, has been one of Trump's closest religious confidants since his first term. She has maintained a formal advisory role throughout his second administration, attending White House meetings alongside senior officials and evangelical supporters. Her access to high-level discussions is unusual for a religious figure, reflecting the prominent role evangelical Christianity has played within Trump's political orbit since 2016.

Trump Spiritual Adviser Paula White Warns About Major White House Decisions

In a video circulating on X, the pastor opened up about what she learned while attending White House meetings. Although White did not provide any specifics during her sermon, she said what she heard has left her 'shaken and deeply fearful about the future.'

'There are decisions that are being made [in the White House] that I literally tremble in fear over... because I recognise what will be said in the meetings will not just impact 5-10 people, but millions and nations,' White said.

White House spiritual advisor Paula White warns that there are decisions being made inside the White House that have left her shaken and deeply fearful about the future.



She says she has held direct discussions with Marco Rubio, Susie Wiles, and President Trump regarding big… pic.twitter.com/HcqwUUPOdl — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 3, 2026

She also shared that she had direct discussions with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles — three of the most senior figures in the current administration. White described the discussions as deeply serious in nature, though she stopped short of identifying the specific policy matters under consideration.

'It's absolutely hell, hounding you in every way you can imagine,' she said.

White did not reveal further details about the nature of the discussions. Her reference to decisions affecting 'millions and nations' comes as the United States remains engaged in an active conflict with Iran, now in its 66th day, with no formal peace agreement in place.

Comparing Trump to Jesus Christ

White's remarks come a month after she made headlines by drawing a direct comparison between the political and legal troubles of Trump and the suffering of Jesus Christ.

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During a private Easter lunch event tied to the White House's religious observances, she suggested that Trump's recent challenges — ranging from legal battles to political persecution claims — mirrored the biblical account of Christ's betrayal and suffering. Speaking during the Easter gathering, she characterised Trump as someone who had been 'betrayed, arrested, and falsely accused,' framing those experiences as part of a familiar pattern seen in religious scripture.

The remarks were delivered in front of invited guests at a closed-door event that brought together evangelical supporters and political allies. White has long been a controversial figure due to her blending of religious messaging with political advocacy.

The comparison was not lost on Trump, who subsequently posted an AI-generated image of himself portrayed as Jesus Christ, immediately drawing widespread controversy online.

White has not elaborated further on the nature of the White House discussions. Neither Trump, Rubio nor Wiles has publicly responded to her remarks. The ongoing conflict with Iran entered its 66th day on 4 May 2026.