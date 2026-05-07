A video of Donald Trump's White House faith adviser Paula White conducting what social media users called a mass exorcism has gone viral, showing her screaming at writhing congregants and calling down 'fire' upon them.

White, 59, who serves as Senior Advisor to the White House Faith Office, an office re-established by Trump in February 2025, has long carried out fire-and-brimstone spiritual warfare rituals in her ministry. The footage, which surfaced in March 2026, shows her moving through a congregation while blowing into a microphone and directing fervent exhortations at people who appear to be convulsing or overcome with emotion.

The clip reignited scrutiny of White's role in the Trump administration, coming just days before a separate incident in which she compared the president to Jesus Christ at a White House Easter lunch; footage the White House swiftly deleted.

The March 2026 Exorcism Video

The video, shared widely across X on 30 March 2026, shows White moving through rows of congregants in a charged church setting. Multiple people in the crowd appear to collapse, convulse, or writhe as she passes, a hallmark of Pentecostal 'deliverance' ministry in which practitioners believe demons are being physically expelled from the body.

Americans: "Iranians are religious radicals."



Also the White House faith advisor leading a mass exorcism:pic.twitter.com/4P3r4K1SQk — Hassan Mafi ‏ (@thatdayin1992) May 6, 2026

White is seen blowing forcefully into the microphone, a gesture understood in some charismatic traditions as channelling the Holy Spirit's breath to cast out evil. Observers on social media described participants as 'possessed,' though that language comes from commentators rather than any official characterisation of the service.

One post by Dr Sam Youssef on X, which drew wide circulation, described the scene as White conducting 'an exorcism session to drive evil spirits out of the audience by blowing into the microphone.' Political commentator Ron Filipkowski also referenced the footage, noting it had circulated the previous month.

⛔️Paula White, appointed by Trump as president of the White House Faith Office, conducts an exorcism session to drive evil spirits out of the audience by blowing into the microphone.‼️

pic.twitter.com/a0SORI8eT9 — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) March 30, 2026

The White House did not issue a statement about the video. Neither White's office nor her ministry, City of Destiny in Apopka, Florida, responded to press enquiries in the days following its spread online.

A Documented Pattern of Frenzied Spiritual Warfare Rituals

This is not the first time White's ministry practices have drawn public alarm. In January 2020, she was filmed at the City of Destiny church commanding all 'satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now,' language she later insisted referred to a passage in the Book of Ephesians and had been taken out of context.

The same year, footage of a pre-election prayer service showed her chanting at rapid speed, calling on angels to 'break up every demonic confederacy against the election.' The clip drew millions of views and prompted widespread mockery, though her defenders argued it was consistent with Pentecostal prayer tradition.

White has also claimed she anointed the White House as 'holy ground' 'by the superior blood of Jesus,' during which she declared she 'released angels and the Holy Spirit and walls of fire' to 'burn up every demonic altar' and 'renounce every covenant made with Satan.' That language tracks directly with the 'fire' invocations described by viewers of the March 2026 exorcism clip.

In February 2026, a clip from her sermon at the Unleashed 2026 Conference in Apopka, also went viral, in which she described her role heading the White House Faith Office as 'absolute hell' and characterised the administration as her personal spiritual battlefield.

White House Faith Role and the Growing Conservative Backlash

Trump re-established the White House Faith Office in February 2025, days after his second inauguration, with White at its head. The office is meant to liaise between the administration and religious communities across the country, though critics from both the left and right have questioned whether White's particular brand of prosperity gospel theology is an appropriate fit for a government post.

The backlash to White's ongoing controversies has not been limited to liberal critics. Tucker Carlson publicly denounced her following the Easter lunch Jesus comparison, calling it 'sacrilege.' Conservative theologian Dr Taylor Marshall called her remarks 'insanity,' and conservative commentator Erick Erickson noted the double standard that would apply had a Democrat president hosted the same event.

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White also faced scrutiny over embezzlement allegations linked to her former church, Without Walls International, which was alleged to have used tax-exempt funds to pay a million dollars in salaries to family members. Former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard W. Painter described her ministry on X as 'a faith-based Ponzi scheme' and suggested it tested 'the boundaries between religious freedom and criminal mail fraud and wire fraud.'

The Senate Finance Committee launched an investigation into White's ministry in 2009 alongside five other prosperity gospel televangelists, examining their tax practices and financial transparency. No charges were filed against White, but the inquiry has remained part of her public record ever since.

As scrutiny of the White House Faith Office intensifies, Paula White shows no sign of moderating the rituals that have made her both one of the most controversial figures in American evangelicalism and one of the most enduring fixtures in Donald Trump's inner circle.