A video clip from a White House event has gone viral on social media, showing President Donald Trump appearing to gauge a young girl's height with his hands before saying, 'I'm just looking at her.' The moment quickly drew widespread attention and fierce debate online, with hundreds of thousands of views accumulated within hours of the clip being shared across multiple platforms.

Trump was speaking to the youngster, who was part of a group of students invited to the White House to witness him sign a proclamation on Tuesday to restore the Presidential Fitness Test Award. The ceremony was designed to celebrate youth fitness and athleticism. The exchange between the president and the young girl drew significant online attention.

'Soccer Might Be Better'

In the clip, the girl told Trump she plays volleyball and was hoping to get into soccer over the summer. Trump responded by questioning her stature. 'And with your height, do you smash the volleyball. Can you get up high? Can you jump high?' Trump questioned. When she replied 'Not very,' Trump told her, 'Soccer might be better.'

It was Trump's remark as he appeared to measure the girl's height with his hands that drew the sharpest reaction online. In a post on X, Trump said 'I'm just looking at her' during the interaction.

X user Ed Krassenstein also shared the clip, writing that Trump 'mocked a little girl for being short, and stomped on her ambitions.'

🚨CREEPY: Trump sizes up a young girl with his hands and says “I’m just looking at her.”



This is beyond disgusting and knowing what we know it’s hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/NGOsaDrzaK — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 5, 2026

Off-Script Remarks

The exchange with the young girl was not the only moment from the signing ceremony that drew attention. The president also delved into a brief speech about striking Iran and his repeated claims about the 2020 election, which courts and election officials have consistently rejected, while surrounded by the young students. 'They don't like playing games with us; they don't like it at all,' Trump said. 'We've basically wiped out their military in about two weeks.'

Trump also repeated his claims about the 2020 election, telling the group of children, 'I thought I'd easily win the election, which, by the way, I did, and unfortunately, bad things happened. It was a rigged election.'

The Presidential Fitness Test

The Presidential Fitness Test began in 1966 as a school-based initiative to measure and improve youth fitness. Trump's signing restored the award, which is granted to young students who pass a series of athletic requirements. Last year, Trump had already signed an executive order to re-establish the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition alongside the Presidential Fitness Test framework.

Trump just mocked a little girl for being short, and stomped on her ambitions.



Little Girl: “I play volleyball and in the summer I’m trying to get into soccer.”



Trump: “And with your height do you smash the volleyball. Can you get up high? Can you jump high?”



Little Girl: “Not… pic.twitter.com/V5YfG1Eof4 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 5, 2026

Divided Reactions

Reaction across social media was sharply split. Social media users criticised Trump following the interaction, with one writing, 'Zero awareness. Only his ego must fill the room. Even in a room filled with children.' Others argued the exchange was lighthearted and that the online framing was deliberately misleading.

This is not the first time Trump's interactions with children at White House events have drawn viral attention. During the White House Easter Egg Roll in April 2026, Trump joked with a group of children that he could sign autographs for them, telling them, 'tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 (£18,797) on eBay,' before pivoting to political commentary about his predecessor — a moment that also drew widespread online reaction.

The White House has not issued any statement regarding the viral clip involving the young girl.

Interactions involving the president and children at official events carry particular public weight, especially when they go viral at speed. As Trump continues to host signing ceremonies and youth-focused events at the White House, his off-script exchanges with young attendees remain under close scrutiny — both at home and among international audiences watching how the administration conducts itself in moments that are meant to celebrate children.