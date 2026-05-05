Passengers aboard a luxury cruise liner MV Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions say fear has overtaken what was meant to be a relaxing voyage, as a suspected cluster of hantavirus cases triggered panic, isolation measures, and emotional scenes captured in viral social media videos.

The situation gained international attention after an onboard influencer posted a tearful clip describing what she called 'terrifying symptoms' spreading among guests. In the video, she appeared visibly shaken, recounting how several passengers had fallen seriously ill with flu-like symptoms that escalated rapidly.

People are scared to leave their cabins,' she said. 'No one knows what's really happening.'

Upset Travel Vlogger Posts a Video

A second widely shared video, circulated by USA Today, urged viewers to remember the human impact behind the unfolding story.

'There are real people behind this,' the narrator, travel vlogger Jake Rosmarin says. 'I normally wouldn't make a video like this, but I feel like I need to say something, so I wrote a few things down. I am currently on board the MV Hondius, and what's happening right now is very real for all of us here.'

'We're not just a story, we're not just headlines, we're people. People with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home. All we want right now is to feel safe, to have clarity, and to get home,' he shares.

'So if you're seeing coverage about this, just remember that there are real people behind it and that this isn't something happening somewhere far away; it's happening to us right now. I'll share more when I can, but for now I just ask for your kindness and understanding.'

Lockdown Creates Atmosphere of Uncertainty

Passengers described an atmosphere of uncertainty as ship officials implemented emergency protocols. Dining halls were partially closed, group activities cancelled, and guests advised to remain in their cabins while medical teams assessed the situation. Some travellers reported hearing announcements late into the night, while others claimed information was limited and inconsistent.

Health experts note that hantavirus is not typically associated with outbreaks in confined human environments like cruise ships. The virus is usually contracted through inhalation of particles from rodent waste, making the reported cluster particularly alarming and, if confirmed, highly unusual.

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Authorities have not yet publicly verified the number of suspected cases or any fatalities. Still, for those onboard, the scientific nuances offer little comfort.

'You're stuck in the middle of the ocean, and people are getting sick,' said one passenger in a social media post that has since been widely shared. 'Even if it's not spreading the way people think, the fear spreads faster than anything.'

That fear has taken a psychological toll. Travellers reported sleepless nights, constant monitoring of symptoms, and growing anxiety as rumours circulated faster than official updates. Some described feeling trapped, unable to leave, whilst uncertainty loomed over every cough or fever.

Number of Hantavirus Casualties are Rising

As of 5 May 2026, a suspected hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship has resulted in three passenger deaths. At least three other individuals are reported ill, including one passenger in critical condition and two ill crew members.

Medical teams on board have reportedly been working around the clock, isolating suspected cases and coordinating with health authorities at the ship's next port of call. Cruise operators have yet to release a full statement, but sources indicate contingency plans—including possible early disembarkation—are under review.

The viral videos have only intensified global attention, turning a contained health scare into a widely watched crisis. While some viewers expressed sympathy, others questioned the accuracy of claims being shared in real time.

As the ship continues its journey, one thing is clear: beyond the headlines and speculation, hundreds of passengers remain at sea—facing not just a potential health threat, but the emotional strain of isolation, uncertainty, and fear.