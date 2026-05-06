A Tennessee evangelist claims US intelligence officials secretly briefed a small group of pastors to prepare their congregations for government UFO disclosure that could make the Bible's creation account 'look like a myth' and trigger a crisis of faith for millions of American Christians.

Perry Stone, a prominent Pentecostal preacher, said in an April 27 video that 'a large number of pastors' were recently invited to a meeting with individuals connected to the US government. The officials allegedly warned the religious leaders that upcoming disclosures about unidentified flying objects, non-human spacecraft, and extraterrestrial materials would force churches to answer difficult questions from believers and non-believers alike.

'Some of the people who were in the meeting were telling us as pastors, you need to prepare your people and you need to get ready to answer them for what you're about to hear being released,' Stone said.

Confirmed From Inside the Room

Bishop Alan DiDio of Revival Nation Church backed Stone's account on X on 5 May, writing, 'I was in this meeting, and it's absolutely true.'

I was in this meeting, and it's absolutely true. https://t.co/BnkbRzVUqB — Alan DiDio (@alandidio) May 5, 2026

In a March livestream on YouTube, DiDio offered further detail, describing a gathering of roughly half a dozen Christian leaders at an Airbnb in the mountains of Tennessee. They discussed what he called 'an investigation that's going on in the United States government' into 'retrieving and reverse engineering technology from non-human intelligence.'

DiDio also said the group discussed what he described as 'the propaganda plan that was in place leading up to disclosure.'

A Crisis of Faith for Millions

Stone warned that the coming revelations could split public reaction in two. Some believers, he said, would question the biblical creation story entirely if evidence of extraterrestrial life were confirmed. Others, particularly non-believers, would 'freak out' and turn to pastors for answers.

With more than 200 million Americans identifying as Christian, the potential fallout extends far beyond church walls. Stone compared the expected disclosure to the 'great deception', a biblical end-times prophecy about a mass falling away from faith. He also speculated that government narratives about alien life could eventually be used to explain away events tied to biblical prophecy.

Washington's UFO Push Adds Urgency

The claims from Stone and DiDio arrive as the Trump administration accelerates its own disclosure timeline. President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon on 20 February to begin 'identifying and releasing' government files related to UFOs, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and extraterrestrial life. At a Turning Point USA event in April, Trump told supporters the 'first releases will begin very, very soon.'

Trump has ordered Pete Hegseth to release the top secret UFO/UAP files.



At a Turning Point USA event he revealed they’ve found “many very interesting documents” and said the first releases will begin “very, very soon.”



Trump told the crowd: “So you can go out and see if that… pic.twitter.com/WYpjk6d0LP — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) April 18, 2026

Vice President JD Vance has added a spiritual dimension to the political conversation. In a March interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Vance said, 'I don't think they're aliens. I think they're demons anyway.'

Vice President J.D. Vance tells conservative influencer Benny Johnson that UFOs may be “demons,” not aliens, saying, “I Think They’re DEMONS,” and adding, “one of the devil’s great tricks is to convince people he never existed.” (2026)

pic.twitter.com/Pso0lQlBmf — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 27, 2026

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who chairs the House task force on UAP transparency, has urged the public to 'read the Book of Enoch' and has said she has seen photographic evidence of aircraft she believes 'were not made by mankind.'

Read the book of Enoch. — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) April 19, 2026

Preparation or Narrative Control?

The collision between government disclosure and organised religion raises questions that go beyond theology. If intelligence officials are briefing pastors before the public hears the same information, it suggests a coordinated effort to manage how the news lands through trusted community leaders.

Whether that amounts to responsible preparation or an attempt to shape how millions of Americans process potentially world-changing information remains an open question. Stone recounted the warning allegedly given to the pastors, stating: 'Some of the people who were in the meeting were telling us as pastors, 'You need to prepare your people... for what you're about to hear being released.'