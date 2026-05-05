Trump Mobile was announced on 16 June 2025 at Trump Tower in New York City by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, timed to coincide with the tenth anniversary of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign announcement. The company positioned the T1 as a symbol of American manufacturing pride and political identity. A promotional announcement described the phone as a 'sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States for customers who expect the best from their mobile carrier.'

The pitch worked. An estimated 590,000 consumers paid £79 ($100) each to pre-order the T1 phone, meaning approximately £46.6 million ($59 million) was collected for a product that may or may not exist.

The promise, however, began unravelling almost immediately. Within days of the June 2025 launch, claims that the phone would be domestically produced were quietly removed from the website. Trump Mobile launched with 'MADE IN THE USA' as a banner headline. By February 2026, executives confirmed that the phone would not be manufactured in the US. Final assembly of roughly the last ten components would occur in Miami, with bulk production happening overseas.

Billing Chaos and a Phone That Keeps Changing Shape

From the very first day pre-orders opened, the consumer experience was chaotic. Investigative journalist Joseph Cox of 404 Media attempted to place a £79 ($100) deposit but found the pre-order page failed, charged his card the wrong amount of £51 ($64.70), and never collected a shipping address, yet sent a confirmation email promising delivery notifications. Cox described it as 'the worst experience I've ever faced buying a consumer electronic product.'

Cox subsequently reported that Trump Mobile had made unauthorised recurring charges to customers' cards, and had failed to provide customer service assistance. The company's product imagery was equally unstable. The original phone design resembled a gold-plated iPhone, but pre-order imagery later shifted to something resembling a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, photoshopped with the T1 logo and an American flag, with the Spigen phone case manufacturer's logo still visible in the image.

Multiple delivery dates were given and missed. NBC News placed a £79 ($100) deposit in August 2025. A customer service operator promised a specific ship date of 13 November 2025, which passed without any update. When NBC News followed up, operators cited the US government shutdown as the reason for the delay. That explanation drew immediate scrutiny, given that Trump Mobile is a private company managed by Trump's adult sons and has no formal connection to the federal government. As of April 2026, the T1 phone had still not received a new release date.

Congress Asks the FTC to Investigate

The pattern of missed deadlines and eroding marketing claims escalated into a formal regulatory matter by January 2026. Senator Elizabeth Warren and ten other Democratic members of the House and Senate wrote to the Federal Trade Commission, citing 'a pattern of potentially deceptive practices that warrant FTC investigation.'

The lawmakers noted that Trump Mobile had been selling refurbished iPhones, largely manufactured in China, and Samsung devices, while claiming the products were 'brought to life right here in the USA.' Their letter, published on Senator Warren's official website, asked the FTC to respond by 14 February 2026 on whether Trump Mobile's conduct constituted deceptive practices, and whether any communications had occurred between the White House and the agency regarding the venture.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office also weighed in publicly, describing the T1 phone project as appearing to be fraud. Phone case manufacturer Spigen separately threatened legal action after its branded case appeared, without authorisation or attribution, in Trump Mobile's promotional imagery.

As of May 2026, the FTC has not publicly confirmed whether a formal investigation has been opened. Trump Mobile has not responded to multiple press inquiries.

Remember the $499 Trump Gold phone well the people that put down a $100 dollar deposit on it just threw their hard earned money in the trash because they’re never getting the phone and deposits aren’t refundable! pic.twitter.com/Qi2tiQHMMQ — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 28, 2026

The Loyalists Left Waiting

What distinguishes the @suzamaroo post from broader political criticism is its source: a committed conservative directing his anger inward, at a brand that exploited his trust. His warning to fellow MAGA supporters, to cut their losses and demand refunds, reflects a fracture that consumer advocates say is inevitable when political identity is weaponised for commercial gain.

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Trump Mobile continues to sell wireless service plans at £37.50 ($47.45) per month, with some users still reporting billing irregularities and difficulty securing refunds. The T1 phone, the venture's headline product, remains entirely absent. The T1 missed implied or announced launch windows in August, September, and December 2025, then a projected mid-March 2026 T-Mobile certification deadline. The April 2026 website redesign removed the release date entirely, rather than replacing it with a new one.

Android Authority, which has tracked the story since placing its own £79 ($100) deposit in 2025, wrote in January 2026 that it fully expected to 'never get a phone' and 'never see the $100 deposit again.'

For the supporters who believed in the product, who saw a gold phone with the Trump name as a statement of loyalty, the reckoning is now financial as well as political.

Nearly a year on from the first deposits, the gold Trump phone exists only as a marketing image: a promise made to hundreds of thousands of paying customers, and kept for none of them.