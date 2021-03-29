Kylian Mbappe will be eager to forget his performance for France on Sunday evening at the Nur-Sultan at the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan. He came off the bench and failed to make an impression as France charged to a 2-0 victory. Mbappe had a golden opportunity to extend the lead but missed his chance from the spot, leaving his fans disappointed.

France manager Didier Deschamps has consistently favoured players like Anthony Martial and Ousmane Dembele in his starting lineup for France. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has not been able to complete 90 minutes consistently under Deschamps and he has so far failed to impress during the limited time that he finds himself on the pitch.

Last night, Mbappe did manage to put in more minutes than expected against Kazakhstan after Martial suffered an injury and had to be substituted. Mbappe came in and appeared to revitalise the team in some way, with the opponents having to step up their defence.

As a result, Mbappe was able to force a penalty in the closing 15 minutes, but he was unable to beat Kazakhstan goalkeeper Aleksandr Mokin. Any player will be disappointed to miss a penalty, but for someone like Mbappe, the missed opportunity is a massive blow. Luckily for him, it was not a crucial goal as France was already 2-0 up. The miss didn't do him any favours as he continues to establish his place in the national team.

A lot has changed since the 2018 FIFA World Cup when Mbappe was a breakout star. He has continued his rise on the club level, becoming one of the most sought after forwards in Europe. As a result of his stellar performances for Paris Saint-Germain, he is constantly linked with other European giants like Real Madrid and Manchester City. However, Deschamps still favours Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann in his starting lineup, and Mbappe will need to work harder to become the go-to striker for France.