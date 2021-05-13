Europe's high profile clubs may find themselves in a very expensive game of musical chairs this summer. Some of the continent's most prolific strikers are looking for transfers, and just one confirmed move may trigger a landslide of huge deals.

Manchester City has already confirmed that Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club this summer. He is believed to be looking for a move to FC Barcelona. The Catalans may sign the Argentine if it means keeping Lionel Messi happy and willing to sign an extension.

If Messi agrees to stay, Barcelona will probably not have any room in their budget to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The German club has reportedly placed a huge price tag on the Norwegian, and very few teams will be able to afford him.

In comes Manchester City, who can certainly outbid most of Haaland's other suitors. If he moves to the Premier League, Real Madrid may finally go for the jugular and make a move to sign Kylian Mbappe who has long been a target.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has already said that he was not interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo back from Juventus, but Paris Saint-Germain may go after the Portuguese star if Real Madrid sign Mbappe.

There will be a lot of money moving around despite the financial crisis brought about by the pandemic. Clubs have kept their belts tight for the past year, but many of them are looking for big changes. Now that a recovery is in the horizon, Europe's biggest clubs are making big plans for the future. On the other hand, with so many moving parts, just one deal falling through may also mean that things could remain at status quo.

Neymar Jr. has already decided to stay at PSG until 2025, and he has openly spoken about wanting Mbappe to stay with him. If both remain, many of the others may be forced to stay where they are as well.