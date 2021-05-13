Neymar Jr. has just committed his future to Paris Saint-Germain until 2025. Now, he is looking at fulfilling his other goals. As it turns out, one of those goals is playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian may just have that dream come to life very soon. While he is assured of his place in the PSG lineup in the foreseeable future, the Portuguese star is facing a very different scenario with Juventus.

Ronaldo was brought to Turin back in 2018 as the man who is believed to be the one to lead the club to Champions League glory. However, they have been unsuccessful until now, and Juventus fans have grown impatient. Not only that, Ronaldo himself has been looking unhappy as of late.

Not only has Juventus failed to win the UEFA Champions League, they are also in danger of not qualifying for the competition next season. They have also ended their 9-year streak of winning the Serie A title, after losing out to Inter Milan this season.

Read more Neymar Jr. dumped Barcelona because no one but PSG can pay his salary

With Ronaldo's future in Turin in doubt, a move to PSG may not be as far-fetched as it may seem. It was initially believed that they wanted to sign Lionel Messi, but FC Barcelona is going to do everything they can to keep their captain.

"I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. I've already played with great players like Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but I haven't played with Cristiano Ronaldo yet," said Neymar, as quoted by Marca.

The Brazilian forward spent a good chunk of his career and built his reputation beside Messi in Barcelona, but he has since found a home in PSG. Now, he wants Ronaldo to join him. The French club can certainly afford to make an offer, but it remains to be seen if Juventus will be willing to let Ronaldo go at the end of this season. He has another year left in his contract, but the club may want to cash in this summer instead of letting him go on a free transfer next year.

Meanwhile, Neymar also shared his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup with Brazil. "I want to win the World Cup. This has always been my biggest dream, but I also want to win everything with PSG," he said.