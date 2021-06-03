Karim Benzema is going over and beyond his duties as a Real Madrid forward. Now that he is back on international duty with the France national team, he has reportedly been advocating a move to Spain for teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has long been a Real Madrid target and this summer appears to be the best opportunity to make it happen before he agrees to a long-term contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain. Benzema and Mbappe have the unique opportunity to compare notes at length in the coming weeks, as they share the pitch for their national team.

Read more Real Madrid transfer news: Benzema gets fans excited with Mbappe photo

The two players have been spotted training together in the past couple of days, and both players have not kept it a secret that they have been talking about Mbappe's future. Interestingly though, the French attacking trio is completed by Antoine Griezmann, who plays for Real Madrid rivals FC Barcelona.

Benzema has already enjoyed a successful 12-year stint with Los Blancos, and is still going strong. He is seen as the best ambassador for the club when it comes to convincing Mbappe.

"[Mbappe] would be welcome at Real Madrid. He has the quality for that, he is incredible," said Benzema, as he faced the press ahead of the national team fixtures.

"I was able to train with him, we played one touch. He has a lot of pace, he has quality facing goal and he's very, very good," he added.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has always been vocal about his desire to play for Real Madrid. He spoke about his childhood dream several years ago, back when Cristiano Ronaldo was still playing for the Spanish giants. Now that Ronaldo has left the club, Benzema is the man who may prove to be the key to make the transfer finally happen.

Mbappe said that he wants to play "with the best," referring to Benzema, and Florentino Perez is surely listening. Now that Carlo Ancelotti has been confirmed as the new manager, Real Madrid should be making their summer transfer decisions and fans have been vocal about wanting to welcome Mbappe into the fold.