Kylian Mbappe is one of the biggest names to watch out for in the upcoming summer transfer window. He has yet to sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has laid out his expectations and priorities for his future. Simply put, he wants to be in a club that can be competing for the biggest trophies.

The Frenchman's current contract lasts for another full season, but he has no shortage of suitors that are trying to get him to make a move this summer. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has openly spoken about his goal to sign the World Cup winner, and many believe that the move may happen within the next few weeks.

"Everyone knows what ties me to this club," Mbappe said in a recent interview with Canal +. "I've always been thankful to the president and all my coaches. What I want to do is win. I feel like I'm somewhere where I can do that. In the sense that there's a solid project around me," he said about PSG.

He explained that he is planning his future based on the club's overall project. "I live for football, which is why the sporting project is essential. I like to think that the club I'm at can do things [in the Champions League]."

PSG made it to the final of the Champions League in the 2019/20 season, and went as far as the semi-finals in the recently concluded season. In other words, despite their lack of trophies, they have been very competitive as of late. However, Real Madrid are the masters of the UEFA Champions League, and they are always in the list of favourites.

Nevertheless, Mbappe said that he is still talking to his current employers, and even if he leaves, he is satisfied with what he has achieved with the club so far.

"I'm happy with the four exceptional years I've spent here. I'm very clear with the club. They know the relationship I have with the club, the city and the country. What will be, will be, one way or the other," he said.