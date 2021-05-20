Kylian Mbappe was instrumental in both goals as Paris Saint-Germain defeated AS Monaco to lift the French Cup for the sixth time in seven years.

The match took place at the Stade de France on Wednesday, with Mbappe proving ruthless against his former team. The opening goal came from an Mbappe assist for Mauro Icardi, after the former had taken advantage of a Monaco defensive error. PSG found themselves in the lead after only 20 minutes, but it took them most of the rest of the match before Mbappe completed the 2-0 final scoreline.

The Frenchman scored PSG's second goal in the 81st minute, and Monaco was never able to find an answer. Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted to lift his second trophy with the club, after having also won the Trophee des Champions in January. It is a respectable haul for the former Tottenham Hotspur boss, who took over from Thomas Tuchel earlier this year.

PSG are also still in a position to defend their Ligue 1 title, with leaders Lille just one point ahead as they head to the final match of the season. It will be a tremendous feat for Pochettino if he is able to lead the club to the league trophy as well.

They will be playing their final match away at 16th-placed Brest on Sunday, and there is no doubt that Pochettino will once again rely heavily on Mbappe. Likewise, Neymar Jr. will also be in the spotlight, after having just signed a contract extension with the club.

Mbappe meanwhile, has not yet committed his future to Paris Saint-Germain. The club has made it clear that they want him to stay, but the French forward is being pursued by Spanish giants Real Madrid among others.

Following the latest victory, it remains to be seen if he will opt to stay of if he will be seeking personal glory elsewhere.