It was a heartbreaking evening for Real Madrid CF on Tuesday, as they succumbed to a late winner by transfer target Kylian Mbappe when they faced Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash. The 1-0 scoreline at the end of the match was a relief for Los Blancos, who could have been a few more goals down heading into the second leg.

The Parisians were playing the match of their lives, and it became clear in the first half that they meant business. Real Madrid could hardly approach Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal, and could not even hold possession long enough to threaten the home side.

PSG made 22 attempts to bother Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois, with Mbappe making the only breakthrough in the 94th minute. Real Madrid could only manage three attempts at the other end of the pitch, and none of those were even on target.

Mbappe was a man on a mission all evening, creating numerous opportunities aside from the goal that he managed to score. Former Real Madrid player Angel di Maria also gave his former team a lot of trouble all night, with several chances that were just off the mark.

The presence of former FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was impossible to ignore as well, with the Argentine helping create PSG's creative attempts to penetrate. However, it was Mbappe who was the star of the show, and ironically, he could be wearing the famous white shirt of Real Madrid in just a few months. Nevertheless, even with a possible move coming this summer, he did not hold back from celebrating his stoppage time goal.

Earlier in the second half, Mbappe also drew a penalty from defender Dani Carvajal, who made the tough decision to make a risky tackle on the French forward. Luckily for Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois knew exactly what Lionel Messi was going to do from the spot, and managed to save the Argentine's low shot that lost momentum after skimming the ground.

Another former Barcelona player, Neymar Jr., also came back to haunt Real Madrid. After a long absence due to injury, he was finally introduced back into action in the second half. Despite not scoring a goal, the Brazilian certainly troubled the visitors' defensive line.

Real Madrid appeared to have been resigned to settle for a draw, but Mbappe was having none of it. He managed to weave past two defenders before sending the ball between the Belgian keeper's legs and into the far corner of the net.

The second leg will take place on March 9, and Mbappe will receive a colder welcome than he would have liked from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd. Despite not scoring in Paris, Real Madrid won't have to worry about dealing with the away goal rule after UEFA made the change for this season. That means they only have a straightforward 1-0 deficit, with any future goals from the French giants not weighing double on the second leg.