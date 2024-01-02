We have rolled into the winter transfer window of 2024, and not many would have predicted that we would still be talking about Kylian Mbappe's potential move away from Paris Saint-Germain. As expected, he is still being linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid, but now a new character has entered the game. Recent reports are claiming that Premier League side Liverpool FC are entering the race to sign the Frenchman.

It may be remembered that the Mbappe saga really kicked off back in the 2021/22 season. At the time, expectations were high that Mbappe would make a sensational big money move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he made the shock decision to renew his contract with PSG, snubbing Real Madrid in a most public and embarrassing way.

The move was a huge insult to the Real Madrid faithful, and Mbappe was only able to get the fans to warm up to him again due to some stellar performances over the past two years as well as a great run with France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the summer of 2023, there was a lot of friction between Mbappe and PSG after the club exiled him from the team due to his refusal to sign a contract extension until 2025. They somehow resolved their issues before the season got into full swing, but that extension still hasn't been signed.

Fast forward to January 2024, and Mbappe is months away from the expiration of his current deal. He is technically now able to enter negotiations with other clubs, but there is a lot of tension in the air.

Mbappe can sign a pre-contract agreement with another club, in a situation that is reminiscent of the 2022 winter window. This time however, he is in a slightly different position.

Real Madrid is no longer as hot on the deal as they were in 2022. According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool FC have a real chance of swooping in to sign the Frenchman if Real Madrid are not aggressive enough.

Real Madrid to take tougher stance

Real Madrid have not signed a big-name forward since they were snubbed by Mbappe and since the shock departure of Karim Benzema. However, despite the absence of a star striker, Los Blancos are on top of the La Liga table and have topped their UEFA Champions League group with a perfect record.

Needless to say, manager Carlo Ancelotti has found a way to make things work with his current squad, thanks largely to the heroics of new arrival Jude Bellingham. The need to sign Mbappe is no longer as desperate as it once was, with the club's scoring capabilities proving to be adequate for the time being.

The club has previously denied reports of having talks with Mbappe, and it seems clear that they will only do it if he will be available on a free transfer. Mbappe has been vocal about regretting the breakdown of his move back in 2022, and Real Madrid will no longer drop the big bucks to make the deal happen.

This time, if Real Madrid even put forward an offer, they have no intention of prolonging the negotiations. They will make it a take it or leave it situation, and a clear deadline will be set so that Mbappe can't string them along like he did last time.

PSG confident about Mbappe's renewal

Meanwhile, PSG are also still confident about Mbappe's extension. It is a well-known fact that the French giants have absolutely no intention of letting Mbappe leave for free. It is unclear what kind of deal was struck earlier this season, but they welcomed Mbappe back into the fold even without a contract extension.

What really happened behind closed doors may finally be revealed soon when Mbappe makes a decision on his future. PSG will surely be livid if he ends up leaving on a free transfer, and it remains to be seen how the club will prevent that from happening.

Liverpool lost a number of key players last summer, and a big-name signing will surely be a welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp. However, they will need to be able to beat what both PSG and Real Madrid are willing to offer.