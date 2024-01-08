Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid have reportedly reached a deal for the PSG forward's transfer as a free agent this summer. Yes, it is 2024, and this is the same news that came out back in January of 2022. And just the same, neither the two clubs involved nor the player have officially confirmed the reports.

Mbappe's current contract with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG) expires at the end of June. He will become a free agent in July, and he has been free to negotiate with other clubs since January 1.

Now, news reports coming out of France are convinced that he has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in the summer. The 25-year-old has been linked with the Spanish giants since all the way back in 2017, but despite all the hype and mounting speculations, the move has not yet materialised.

He came closest in 2022, but made the somewhat shocking decision to sign a contract extension with PSG instead. That deal is now reaching its end in six months, and journalists Santi Aouana and Sebastien Denis report that Mbappe will finally get to fulfill his childhood dream of wearing Real Madrid's famous white shirt.

The report came from French website Foot Mercato, which specialises in transfer news. However, not many other European publications have jumped on the reports, especially after nearly everyone was burnt by similar reports in 2022 from January all the way into the summer.

Incidentally, the report came just half a day since reports came out stating that Real Madrid have not even submitted an offer for Mbappe. Club president Florentino Perez is understood to be wary of making a public move to pursue Mbappe, especially after suffering the humiliating public snub in 2022.

The fact of the matter is, the transfer window has now been open for a total of eight days, and no official announcement has been made when it comes to Mbappe's future.

Last summer, Mbappe and PSG butted heads over the player's refusal to pick up his option to extend his current deal with the French champions until 2025. He was exiled from the first team during their summer tour, and the issue persisted until the opening days of the 2023/24 season. However, the club later made a U-turn and Mbappe rejoined the squad.

At that point, it became clear that some kind of compromise was reached between the two parties, but that did not involve Mbappe's signature on an extension.

On January 4, Mbappe did an interview after PSG lifted the Champions Trophy. He refused to confirm if he has made a decision on his future: "It's very important. As I said, we've got titles to go after and we've already taken one. After that, I haven't made up my mind yet. I haven't made a choice."

However, he dropped a clue about what transpired during his talks with PSG last summer, which may indicate that he has struck a deal to make his move to Real Madrid happen. "With the agreement I made with the president last summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the club's serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So let's say it's secondary," he said.

Meanwhile, Premier League sides have entered the mix, with Liverpool reportedly interested in swooping in to tempt Mbappe away from PSG and Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen if the move to the Santiago Bernabeu will finally happen. Mbappe was first linked with Los Blancos back in 2017 when he was merely 18-years-old. However, he chose to stay in France, where he initially made a name for himself playing for AS Monaco.

Then came the 2022 debacle, before the current transfer window provided another opportunity. Real Madrid fans are now divided over their desire to gain the Frenchman's signature, but for now most don't believe anything until the club makes an announcement.