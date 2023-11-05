Real Madrid CF have decided that they want to control the narrative when it comes to their transfer plans even thought the next transfer window is still two months away. The club has come out to flatly deny recent news reports that are claiming that they have entered negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Mbappe transfer saga is of course nothing new, with the Frenchman having been linked with Los Blancos for the past several seasons. The reports about his possible move always start circulating at every possible opportunity whenever a transfer window is approaching. Then, when nothing happens or he signs an extension with PSG, the reports die down for a few months before the topic is revived by one media outlet or another.

Now, Real Madrid are taking matters into their own hands by publishing an official announcement saying that the reports about talks with the player are "false".

"In view of the information recently published by various media outlets regarding alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid C.F. would like to state that this information is categorically false and that no such negotiations have taken place with any player belonging to PSG," read the statement which was released on Saturday, November 4.

What is Mbappe's current contract status?

The French forward is currently under contract with PSG until the summer of 2024, and has the option to extend for another year. It may be remembered that before the start of the 2023/24 season, Mbappe refused to take up the option to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, saying that this will be his final season with the club.

This led to some friction between the two parties, with PSG appearing to have been keen to sell Mbappe instead of letting him leave on a free transfer next year. It is understood that Los Blancos are the only suitors that the Frenchman is willing to entertain. However, an offer never came from the Spanish capital. PSG accepted a world record bid of £259m from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for the 24-year-old in July, but Mbappe rejected the move.

PSG eventually welcomed back their prodigal son despite icing him out throughout the summer pre-season activities. Now, just a few months later, media outlets are stirring the pot once more with reports about conversations between Mbappe and Real Madrid.

The 14-time European champions are saying that they have had no talks with the 2018 World Cup winner, but that does not mean that they won't open a conversation once it's legally possible to do so this January.

PSG reportedly open to letting Mbappe leave

With Real Madrid having spoken, it remains to be seen if PSG will also make a statement to confirm or deny the things that are being said about them. In connection with the possible Mbappe transfer, Diario AS, citing L'Equipe are saying that PSG are warming up to the idea of letting Mbappe leave on a free transfer because the player agreed to forego loyalty bonuses that could have set them back up to a total of 100m euros.

In other words, they are not set to lose as much money as they initially projected if Mbappe was to leave without a transfer fee. Apparently, the player agreed of forego these bonuses as part of the deal that was reached this summer before the player was welcomed back to the squad.

Of course, there is still a possibility that Mbappe could sign an extension. With Real Madrid starlet Jude Bellingham doing so well in the scoring department, it seems less likely for Florentino Perez to be willing to shell out so much for another player that could inflate the wage bill.