Kylie Jenner has set a new record for Victoria's Secret's Fantasy Bra, unveiling a $50 million (£37 million) diamond design at the brand's fashion show in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Jacob & Co. creation marks the most expensive piece in the company's jewellery history, surpassing earlier designs worn by supermodels Gisele Bündchen and Heidi Klum.

The bra's debut also revived a tradition that had been absent from the runway since 2018, putting Jenner at the centre of Victoria's Secret's comeback spectacle. Its valuation is more than the next three most expensive Fantasy Bras combined, underscoring the scale of the brand's return to high-profile extravagance.

Here are the five costliest designs, ranked by their original reported valuations.

1. Kylie Jenner's 2026 Jacob & Co. Fantasy Bra: $50 Million

Jenner made her Victoria's Secret runway debut wearing a bra constructed from diamonds and 18-carat gold, paired with white feathered wings and a sheer miniskirt. According to jeweller Jacob & Co., the design contains 4,410 natural diamonds, centred on a 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond. The centrepiece alone was valued at approximately $22 million (£16 million).

Kylie Jenner walks #VictoriasSecretFashionShow 2026 https://t.co/U5eY2I5qgT — beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) October 19, 2026

Fifteen artisans spent more than 1,000 hours creating 3,218 individual components, allowing the metal structure to move with its wearer. The finished piece weighs 1.8 kilograms.

Victoria's Secret creative chief Adam Selman told People that Jenner's cultural influence made her a fitting choice for the comeback. Jenner's bra ended Bündchen's 26-year hold on the price record valuation. Her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, and her mother, Kris Jenner, watched from the audience.

2. Gisele Bündchen's 2000 Red Hot Fantasy Bra: $15 Million

Before Jenner's appearance, Bündchen held the record with the Red Hot Fantasy Bra and matching underwear, valued at $15 million (£11 million).

طبعا فكتوريا سيكريت أعلنوا إن فيه أحد راح يلبس الـ Fantasy Bra هالسنة، و سعره ٢٢ مليون دولار! أغلى برا بالعالم !!!وبعده على طول بيجي الـ Fantasy Bra اللي لبسته جيزيل سنة ٢٠٠٠ وسعره ١٥ مليون دولار ❤💋 https://t.co/MiPXCxhS2s — MUSE | ميوز (@MUSEbyMus3) October 18, 2026

The red satin creation featured diamonds and Thai rubies, including approximately 300 carats of rubies. Unlike later Fantasy Bras, it appeared in the company's holiday catalogue rather than on the fashion show runway.

The design became a defining example of Victoria's Secret's extravagant promotional jewellery, attracting recognition from Guinness World Records.

3. Heidi Klum's 2001 Heavenly Star Bra: $12.5 Million

Klum brought the Fantasy Bra onto the runway for the first time in 2001, wearing a Mouawad design worth $12.5 million (£9 million).

💎 1999 — Heidi Klum“Millennium Bra”, 10 milyon dolar değerindeydi.Platin üzerine yerleştirilen 2 binden fazla elmas ve safirle hazırlanan tasarım, yeni milenyumu simgeliyordu.📌 1997’de ilk Victoria’s Secret defilesine çıkan Heidi Klum, yaklaşık 2 yıl sonra ilk Fantasy Bra’sını tanıttı. — Onedio (@onedio) October 19, 2026

According to Mouawad, it contained more than 1,200 pink sapphires, over 2,300 white diamonds and a 90-carat emerald-cut diamond at its centre. That central stone alone was valued at $10.6 million (£8 million), making the bra a spectacular television moment.

4. Gisele Bündchen's 2005 Sexy Splendour Bra: $12.5 Million

Bündchen returned to the Fantasy Bra spotlight five years later with another Mouawad creation, matching Klum's $12.5 million valuation.

Ta pra nascer Victoria’s Secret Mais icônico que esse! https://t.co/vdSyFY3qet — Jacques (@lirajacques) October 19, 2026

The jeweller says its floral white-gold design incorporated more than 2,900 pavé-set diamonds, 22 rubies and a 101.84-carat diamond pendant. Bündchen wore the piece on the runway, cementing her place among the tradition's highest-valued models.

5. Heidi Klum's 2003 Very Sexy Fantasy Bra: $11 Million

Klum's third Fantasy Bra featured 2,809 gemstones and the 69.68-carat Mouawad Excelsior diamond.

💎 2003 — Heidi Klum“Very Sexy Fantasy Bra”, 11 milyon dolar değerindeydi.Merkezinde 70 karatlık bir elmas bulunan tasarımın hazırlanması yaklaşık 370 saat sürdü.📌 1997’den beri Victoria’s Secret defilelerinde yer alan Heidi Klum, üçüncü kez Fantasy Bra taşıyan ilk model oldu. — Onedio (@onedio) October 19, 2026

Mouawad says the $11 million (£8 million) design required 370 hours of craftsmanship and included matching jewel-covered underwear.

The previous runway version, worn by Elsa Hosk in 2018, was valued at $1 million (£750,000). The rankings use original valuations, without adjusting for inflation. The tradition began in 1996 with Claudia Schiffer's $1 million bra, making Jenner's latest appearance its most expensive chapter yet.

Jenner's selection divided fans, with some arguing that veteran Angels Adriana Lima or Alessandra Ambrosio deserved the honour instead. The debate left opinions split over Victoria's Secret's new direction.