Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have made a highly coordinated return to the public eye, appearing at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme in matching attire designed to quell weeks of speculation regarding the status of their relationship.

The joint appearance, only their second formal red carpet outing since 2023, comes amidst reports of internal conflict sparked by Chalamet's recent refusal to acknowledge Jenner in a major profile interview.

Method Dressing

The couple arrived at the event dressed head-to-toe in custom Chrome Hearts, both utilising the same specific shade of orange reminiscent of the ping pong balls featured in Chalamet's new film. Jenner wore a backless gown with cut-outs whilst Chalamet adopted a 'method dressing' approach in a leather suit, complete with a ping pong paddle bag slung across his chest.

The Vogue Interview Fallout

However, the polished exterior reportedly masks significant tension. Just last month, Chalamet sat down with Vogue for a cover interview and flat-out refused to discuss Jenner when asked about their relationship. 'I will not talk about that,' he said, adding: 'And I don't say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say.'

Sources indicate that this dismissal was received poorly by Jenner. A friend close to the Kardashians star told RadarOnline: 'Kylie was really upset by how casually Timothée dismissed the question. She honestly believed they were past the point of hiding things and that he'd want to celebrate their relationship, not act like it doesn't exist.'

The source continued: 'She's raging, shocked and heartbroken at the same time, but, as usual, is trying to put a brave face on things by keeping posting "happy" social media snaps.'

Missing Kris Jenner's Birthday Didn't Help

Speculation regarding a split intensified after Chalamet was a no-show at Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash last month. That raised eyebrows. However, Kris seems to have forgiven him. She posted a picture on her Instagram Stories wearing a Marty Supreme bomber jacket, showing her support for Chalamet's new film.

Insiders suggest the absence was symptomatic of a deeper imbalance. One said: 'There is trouble in paradise, but they aren't completely over. He is filming quite a bit, and she feels that she has to chase him. She is putting in the work more than him.'

The Kardashians Want Him On Their Show

The relationship dynamic has been complicated from the start. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been keen to get the Wonka star on their Hulu show to boost ratings. He is having absolutely none of it, fearing it would damage his serious actor image.

An insider told RadarOnline: 'Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian can't understand why he's so antisocial and downright snobby towards them. They've extended endless invites to family gatherings, fancy restaurants and weekends away in Palm Springs.'

The source added: 'Timmy appreciates that Kylie's family is trying to get to know him, but he's wise enough to be aware that they almost certainly have ulterior motives, like getting him onto The Kardashians and using his name and connections for networking purposes.'

The Kardashians have built an empire on putting their lives on camera. Chalamet's entire brand is serious actor who does arthouse films. Those two worlds don't exactly mesh well.

Privacy Has Been Their Priority

Since they met back in 2019 at Nobu Malibu through mutual friend designer Haider Ackermann, the couple has been notably private. They didn't start dating until 2023, and whilst they haven't shied away from being seen together at Beyoncé concerts, the Golden Globes and Yankees games, they have kept their relationship completely off social media. Jenner has refrained from mentioning his name on The Kardashians show, either.

Chalamet's friends have defended his reluctance to discuss the relationship publicly, saying he's 'always been extremely private and guarded about his personal dealings'. But during that Vogue interview, Chalamet did discuss fatherhood being 'on the radar' for him, noting his Dune co-stars are getting married and engaged. So he is clearly thinking about settling down, just not talking about with whom.

timothée chalamet and kylie jenner in custom chrome hearts at the ‘marty supreme’ premiere 🏓 pic.twitter.com/9wrdiUawv9 — DUDA (@saintdemie) December 9, 2025

What the Red Carpet Really Means

Monday's premiere was clearly meant to shut down the split rumours once and for all. The matching outfits, the PDA, Kris's supportive Instagram post - it all screamed 'we're fine, stop asking'. The couple was last photographed together in October at Yankee Stadium. That was before the Vogue fallout, before Chalamet missed Kris's birthday, before sources started telling tabloids there was 'trouble in paradise'.

Now they are back, looking very much together, promoting his ping pong movie in coordinating leather. Whether it's genuine reconciliation or elaborate publicity remains to be seen. Either way, if Jenner really was 'raging, shocked and heartbroken' a month ago, she is doing a cracking job of hiding it now.