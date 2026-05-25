Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were seen on a relaxed dinner date near her home in Montecito, California, in mid-May, with sources claiming the pair looked 'very affectionate' and 'in very high spirits' as they left the restaurant together. The latest sighting, first reported by TMZ, is fuelling talk in US gossip columns that Kendall, Jacob and their rumoured relationship are moving beyond casual territory.

Speculation around the duo has intensified over the past few weeks, after they were photographed on what appeared to be a tropical mini break in Hawaii. Until recently, both have kept their private lives relatively contained by Kardashian standards, but a steady drip of beach photos, group outings and now a cosy dinner near Kendall's Santa Barbara–area base is giving fans plenty to pore over.

A 'Game-Changing' Hawaii Trip

The dinner date itself sounded understated. According to TMZ, Kendall and Jacob arrived at a low-key California restaurant with a small group of friends, keeping the setting relaxed rather than overtly red-carpet. That choice alone sits neatly with how both tend to operate off-duty: less red velvet rope, more dim lighting and good company.

What drew attention were the small gestures. One insider told the outlet that 'Kendall was very affectionate with Jacob,' claiming she put an arm around him, scratched the back of his neck and absent-mindedly played with his hair. None of that counts as hard proof of anything, of course, but in a celebrity ecosystem where every micro-expression is dissected, those details carry weight.

Read more Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Dating: Insider Reveals Why KUWTK Star Appeared Guarded Around Euphoria Star Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Dating: Insider Reveals Why KUWTK Star Appeared Guarded Around Euphoria Star

The same source said Jacob appeared equally engaged, describing him as laughing throughout dinner and in 'very high spirits'. After the meal, he reportedly drove Kendall away from the restaurant, with the pair leaving together.

Those reports landed just days after a more overtly romantic backdrop: a joint escape to Hawaii. On Sunday 17 May, photos published by an outlet showed Kendall and Jacob side by side on a beach, talking closely. She wore a blue bikini and sunglasses and drank wine; he kept things low-key in blue shorts and a green cap. There was no obvious attempt to dodge lenses. If anything, the images suggested a couple comfortable enough not to hide.

A source speaking to Page Six the following day painted that trip as something of a turning point. 'Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything,' the insider claimed, adding that the pair 'got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger.' In that telling, what began as a light, early-days situation has started to look 'a lot more serious' than she had anticipated.

None of this has been confirmed by Kendal or Jacob themselves, and there is no on-the-record statement from either camp, so any talk of seriousness still rests on unnamed sources. It should be taken with a degree of caution.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Grab Dinner in Montecito https://t.co/TEDe3vodTA — TMZ (@TMZ) May 25, 2026

How Kendall, Jacob Fit Into the Wider Circle

Behind the scenes, friends and family are said to have noticed a shift. The same Page Six insider described Kendall as 'really happy right now and [loving] how easy things feel,' suggesting the relationship doesn't require the heavy logistical lift that sometimes comes with high-profile pairings. People close to her reportedly 'can see how much she likes him.'

The social circle seems to be adapting smoothly as well. Rather than existing in a bubble of two, Kendall, Jacob and their budding romance appear to have slotted straight into the wider Kardashian-Jenner orbit. In mid-May, the pair joined Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Dune star Timothée Chalamet, for a night out in Los Angeles.

According to Page Six, the four attended a private Fanatics party alongside photographer Renell Medrano. Jacob was said to be behind the wheel, with Kendall in the front passenger seat and Kylie and Chalamet in the back, an arrangement that sounded more like a standard double date than a choreographed PR outing.

For the sisters, that dynamic reportedly feels unusually effortless. An insider told the outlet that 'it's been really fun for her and Kylie being able to hang out with guys who genuinely get along and fit naturally into their lives, because they honestly haven't really had that in a long time.' It is a revealing line, hinting that previous relationships may have strained to integrate into an already intense family ecosystem.

There is still plenty that remains unspoken. Neither Kendall nor Jacob has addressed the rumours publicly, there is no official confirmation of relationship status and timelines are based entirely on paparazzi shots and off-the-record briefings. Until one of them chooses to define what is going on, the only solid facts are the ones in plain view: shared holidays, shared dinners and an increasingly easy presence in each other's worlds.