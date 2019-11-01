Lady Gaga's fans have been waiting for her sixth album ever since she announced it in March this year. So when she shared pictures of her jack-'o-lanterns on social media on Wednesday, her "little monsters" wasted no time and started searching for hidden messages about the new album.

And if the "little monsters" are to be believed, Lady Gaga just revealed the name of her new single is "Stupid Love".

The "Bad Romance" singer posted three separate pictures of jack-o'-lanterns carved with cryptic messages, and kept hints to a minimum as she did not write a caption in any of the pictures. The first photo has a pumpkin with a giant knife stuck through the top, with the words "F**k This" painted on it.

The second photograph includes seven pumpkins and a gem among them. Three of the pumpkins are cryptic jack-o-lanterns, one of them being the gourd from the first picture. One of the other lanterns has a haunted-looking face while the second has a jaggedy mouth with a smaller baby pumpkin placed inside, smoking a cigarette. The third picture features a mutilated pumpkin painted white and red with the word "ghosted" carved into it.

The picture that grabbed the most attention of the fans was the first one, not because of the knife stuck into it or the painted words, but because of an iPod strategically placed next to the pumpkin. Twitter users believe that an unreleased song titled "Stupid Love" was playing on the iPod.

"STUPID LOVE new single confirmed," a Twitter user wrote while another requested her to release what is believed to be the Grammy winner's new single.

According to Cosmopolitan, the findings are not completely baseless as a fan had reportedly posted a snippet of a new song by Lady Gaga called "Stupid Love" to Twitter in August, which was later taken down by the social media platform for copyright violations.

The 33-year-old had first announced the untitled album back in March through social media. "Rumours I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6," Lady Gaga had posted on Twitter. Later in September, the pop-star had confirmed working on the album when she shared a picture of herself in the studio on Instagram. The Oscar-winner dropped another hint on Thursday as she tweeted "I'm gonna start lip-syncing".