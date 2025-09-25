The transgender partner of Charlie Kirk's accused killer has vanished without a trace, sparking a frantic manhunt and raising urgent questions about what he knew of the alleged assassination plot. Lance Twiggs, 22, reportedly disappeared from his Utah home after being targeted online for not turning in his partner, Tyler Robinson, with neighbours now issuing chilling warnings about his safety.

Twiggs had reportedly been cooperating with authorities following Robinson's alleged assassination of Kirk in the middle of a college quad.

'Vanished Without a Trace': Inside Lance Twiggs's Hasty Escape

Neighbours reported that Lance Twiggs suddenly and mysteriously vanished, leaving behind his messy car and even leaving the lights on inside their shared three-bedroom condo in St. George, Utah. Photos from outside the home, which is reportedly owned by Twiggs' Mormon family, show notes shoved in the front door and Amazon packages piling up outside.

The 22-year-old's Infinity compact car remains parked in front of his door. His work gear and some tools were haphazardly tossed in the back seat, while an empty water bottle and a fast-food wrapper sat in the front passenger seat.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office told RadarOnline.com they did not know Twiggs' whereabouts and said the FBI has taken over the investigation. Sheriff Nate Brooksby previously stated that Twiggs was in a 'safe space very far away from St. George' and needed to 'lay low for a long time.'

'It Will Be in a Body Bag': Neighbours' Chilling Warning to Lance Twiggs

Regardless of Twiggs' location, neighbours are happy to see him gone. One told the Daily Mail: 'Good riddance. I never want to see either of them again,' referring to Twiggs and Robinson.

Another was more direct, warning: 'If he ever comes back, it will be in a body bag. That's not a threat – I'm just saying that there are so many people who want a piece of him, he'd be mad to show his face in public again. This was a generational event.'

The Bombshell Texts: What the Killer Suspect Allegedly Told Lance Twiggs

Lance Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female, has not been charged with any crimes. Nevertheless, FBI agents are trying to determine how much, if anything, he knew about the attack on Kirk.

According to text messages between the two, Robinson seemingly confessed to Twiggs moments after the father-of-two was shot in the neck, though it does not appear the roommate alerted police.

Robinson allegedly texted Twiggs and instructed him to look under his keyboard, where a note was discovered reading: 'I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it.' Twiggs replied with shock and disbelief, adding: 'You're joking, right????'

The alleged shooter went on to apologise and explain they were going to be 'stuck in (Orem),' where the college campus is located, 'for a little while longer' as he scrambled to retrieve his weapon and flee the crime scene.

'I Had Enough of His Hatred': The Alleged Motive and Final Texts to Lance Twiggs

Robinson has been formally charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray suggested that Robinson's motive was related to gay and trans rights. Citing Robinson's loved ones, he said: 'When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk.'

In a text chat with his roommate, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity presented itself. According to Gray, the alleged killer told Twiggs: 'I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence.'

What We Know About Lance Twiggs

Who is Lance Twiggs?

Lance Twiggs is the 22-year-old roommate and partner of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Twiggs is a transitioning transgender individual and has been described as a crucial figure in the investigation.

Has Lance Twiggs Been Charged With a Crime?

No, Twiggs has not been indicted for any offense related to the shooting. Authorities view him as a key part of the inquiry because he was the suspect's primary contact immediately after the homicide occurred.

Where is Lance Twiggs Now?

His current whereabouts are officially unknown. Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby has stated that Twiggs is in a 'secure location' and has been advised to 'lay low for a long time'.

Connection to the Charlie Kirk Shooting

