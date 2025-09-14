Lance Twiggs, a 22-year-old student from St. George, Utah, has become a central name in the Charlie Kirk shooting case involving Tyler Robinson.

Reportedly Robinson's roommate, Twiggs has been pulled into the investigation after handing law enforcement key messages connected to the attack.

Speculation has swirled around his identity and relationship with Robinson, but what is clear is that Twiggs shared a home with the suspect and has since cooperated with investigators.

Who Is Lance Twiggs?

Media reports have identified Twiggs as the roommate of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of shooting conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

According to the Hindustan Times, Twiggs and Robinson shared a townhouse on River Road in St. George.

Twiggs' name surfaced after media reports detailed their living arrangements and his cooperation with federal authorities.

Student and Gamer Life

Twiggs is believed to have been enrolled at Utah Tech University, though little is known about his course of study. Described as navigating a typical student lifestyle, he lived in a three-bedroom apartment shared among tenants, with rent reported at $1,800 (£1,327) per month.

Gamer Identity and Online Presence

Beyond academics, Twiggs is recognised for his activity in online gaming circles. He posted TikTok clips, engaged in Discord chats, and maintained a modest presence on Facebook and Instagram.

His shared gaming interests with Robinson appear to have been a major factor in their cohabitation. Media outlets have labelled him a 'wannabe gamer' with limited visibility outside these online spaces.

Connection to Tyler Robinson

The link between Twiggs and Robinson remains primarily as roommates. The two reportedly bonded through gaming and student circles.

Twiggs' family has spoken sparingly, with some relatives calling him the 'black sheep' of the family. Importantly, there is no evidence that Twiggs played any role in Robinson's alleged actions beyond living with him.

Role in the Investigation

Twiggs' involvement grew after the Charlie Kirk shooting when he provided the FBI with text and Discord messages from Robinson.

These communications allegedly included references to hiding the rifle used in the attack and disposing of bullet casings.

It is unclear whether Twiggs approached investigators voluntarily or complied with requests for evidence, but his cooperation has been noted as a crucial part of the case timeline.

Speculation and Rumours

Twiggs has also been the subject of rumours, with some outlets describing him as Robinson's partner, including references to a transgender relationship. These claims remain unverified.

Other media reports described him as living with a transgender partner while assisting the FBI.

His family has declined to confirm or deny these reports, and investigators have made no official statements. For now, these remain speculative claims circulating in media and online discussions.

Ongoing Questions

Although his role in the case is secondary, Twiggs continues to draw attention.

Questions remain about how much he knew of Robinson's alleged plans, the timing of his cooperation, and how public speculation about his identity may affect perceptions of his involvement.

While established as a Utah student and gamer, much of Twiggs' personal life remains in the shadows.