Charlie Kirk's assassination unfolded in chilling synchronicity with his own words. While speaking at Utah Valley University, the conservative activist was pressed on his frequent pronouncements about transgender shooters.

Asked how many transgender Americans had carried out mass shootings in the past decade, Kirk replied, 'Too many.'

When the questioner pushed further about the total number of mass shootings, he quipped, 'Counting or not counting gang violence?'

Seconds later, according to police, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson raised a Mauser rifle and shot Kirk dead.

FBI Confirmation and the Role of a Roommate

In the days that followed, investigators revealed that Robinson had not been living alone. Senior FBI officials told Fox News Digital that the suspect shared his apartment in St George, Utah, with a transgender partner, later identified as 22-year-old Lance S. Twiggs.

According to the Bureau, Twiggs has been cooperating with investigators and is not suspected of any involvement in the assassination plot.

Messages recovered from Twiggs' phone and computer were described as critical in establishing Robinson's movements and intentions.

These included chats that referenced ammunition, disguises and the rifle later used in the shooting.

Neighbours confirmed the pair were often seen together, with some recalling displays of affection outside their apartment.

Others said Robinson regularly wore dark clothing and a mask, raising concerns even before the shooting.

Andy Ngo's Parallel Findings

Journalist Andy Ngo, whose reporting has focused extensively on far-left extremism, has added another layer to the story.

While the FBI offered only limited confirmation that Robinson had a transgender partner, Ngo claimed his own online investigation independently identified Twiggs as that partner.

Reviewing accounts across Steam, Reddit and TikTok, Ngo found a consistent digital trail linking the usernames 'fluxalotl,' 'lanclotl' and eventually the display name 'Luna' to Twiggs.

Posts on the r/4tran subreddit documented struggles with cross-sex hormone injections, while a separate Reddit thread captured Twiggs' reflections on leaving Mormonism after being expelled from his family home at 17.

Ngo argued these online identities confirm Twiggs' transgender status and provide insight into his political leanings, particularly his posts following Donald Trump's re-election in 2024.

Unmasking "Luna": How I found the evidence confirming that the Charlie Kirk assassin suspect's alleged lover is trans, anti-Christian and on hormones. Suspect Tyler Robinson allegedly killed Charlie while he was answering a question about trans shooters. Read: https://www.ngocomment.com/p/unmasking-luna-charlie-kirk-assassin - Andy Ngo Read on Substack

Digital Evidence and Ideological Signs

Authorities say Discord chats between Robinson and Twiggs pointed investigators to a wooded area where the .30-06 Mauser rifle was recovered.

Spent casings found at the scene carried meme-style inscriptions connected to LGBTQ+ and left-wing internet culture.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox told The Wall Street Journal that the material suggested Robinson had been 'deeply steeped in leftist ideology.'

The detail has further intensified speculation about Robinson's motive, particularly since Kirk was killed immediately after responding to a question about transgender shooters.

A Polarised Narrative

For now, the FBI maintains that Twiggs is a cooperating witness, not a suspect. Yet Ngo's reporting frames Twiggs differently: not simply a bystander, but a partner whose digital history offers context to Robinson's world.

The competing accounts have fuelled a polarised media narrative. On one side, mainstream outlets have at times floated the idea that Robinson was a far-right extremist.

On the other, critics like Ngo argue that his relationship with Twiggs, coupled with the bullet inscriptions and online posts, point to leftist radicalisation.

FBI Pledges Full Enquiry

Robinson remains in custody on murder and terrorism charges, while the FBI pledges to fully investigate his path to radicalisation.

Twiggs continues to cooperate, though his private life and online footprint are now under a glaring public spotlight.

For Kirk's supporters, the circumstances are chilling: a conservative firebrand was gunned down seconds after remarking on transgender shooters.

For investigators, the case is also about what his alleged killer left behind — a partner whose transition, digital life and politics have become inescapably tied to the question of motive.