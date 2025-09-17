Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray has confirmed that Tyler Robinson, accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, faces aggravated murder charges that qualify him for the death penalty.

The update comes after Robinson's surrender following a 33-hour manhunt, with his parents and partner providing further insight into the events leading up to the shooting.

Tyler Robinson's Mum Speaks on Events

Robinson's mother told investigators that she noticed similarities between her son and the image of the shooter released by authorities.

When she asked about his whereabouts, Robinson insisted he had been at home sick since 10 September. He later surrendered after being handed over to authorities by his father.

His mother also described how her son had become more 'pro gay and trans-rights-oriented' over the past year, reflecting a shift in his political and social outlook.

Robinson now has an aggravated murder charge, making him eligible for the death penalty under Utah law. For reference, Utah stands as one of the five states that leverage a firing squad as a method of capital punishment.

In addition to aggravated murder, Robinson faces obstruction charges for allegedly concealing the rifle used in the attack and disposing of his clothing.

Prosecutors also filed witness tampering counts, citing text messages to his transgender partner, Lance Twiggs, instructing him to delete communications and remain silent if questioned.

Texts Reveal Planning and Aftermath

This adds to his mother's account of events leading up to Kirk's death. However, a shocking text exchange was also unearthed, revealing more about the shooting's aftermath.

Apparently, the killing was planned for 'a bit over a week'. Robinson expressed fear about having to leave the murder weapon behind, suggesting it belonged to his grandfather.

'Judging from today, I'd say grandpa's gun does just fine, idk. I think that was a $2k scope,' Robinson wrote in a message punctuated by a crying emoji.

He addressed his father and grandfather's increasing worry amid the FBI's release of a photo of the murder weapon. Robinson said his dad wanted pictures of the rifle, saying his grandpa wants to know 'who has what'.

Robinson didn't take his father's calls, as he felt anxious about him being 'pretty diehard MAGA'. When asked by his boyfriend about why he carried out the assassination, Robinson said he 'had had enough of his hatred'.

'Some hate can't be negotiated out,' he added.

Are Left-Wing Political Ideologies Going Too Far?

Robinson has had no definitive motive for the shooting officially announced just yet. However, a picture has emerged displaying his disdain for Kirk, associating him with far-left politics.

Prosecutors said that Robinson holds 'leftist ideology' and was 'radicalised' online in recent years. Allegedly, he confessed to the assassination via messages shared through a community on Discord, as per the Washington Post.

'I'm surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments. Thanks for all the good times and laughs, you've all been so amazing, thank you all for everything,' said Robinson.

While testifying in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, FBI Director Kash Patel said they're 'running them all down'. He implied that there's 'a lot more' than the 20 people in the Discord chat under investigation by the bureau. Tyler Robinson remains confined at Utah Valley Jail.

What Happens Next

Robinson is being held without bail at Utah Valley Jail. His case underscores growing concerns over political radicalisation, online extremism, and the spread of violence tied to ideology.

Legal experts say the case could become a benchmark for how state prosecutors pursue politically charged crimes under Utah's capital punishment framework.