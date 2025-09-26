Relatives of Lance Twiggs, the partner of Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson, allege that the 22-year-old struggled with drugs, alcohol, and gaming addiction before being estranged from his family.

Friends reject that account, insisting the real source of conflict was Twiggs' rejection of Mormonism. The conflicting narratives have intensified scrutiny of Twiggs' role in Robinson's life following the fatal 10 September 2025 shooting in Utah.

Spotlight After Kirk Shooting

The spotlight on Twiggs comes in the wake of the 10 September 2025 shooting at Utah Valley University, where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a campus event.

Authorities swiftly arrested 23-year-old Tyler Robinson, who has since been charged with murder and weapons offences. Investigators have not charged Twiggs, but his close relationship with Robinson has drawn scrutiny in the media.

Reports by Fox News Digital and RadarOnline indicate Twiggs, aged 22, was Robinson's partner and roommate at a townhome in southern Utah.

This association has sparked speculation about whether Twiggs influenced Robinson's views, though officials have not publicly alleged his involvement in planning or carrying out the attack.

Family's Account of Addiction and Estrangement

A female relative told Fox News Digital that Twiggs was expelled from his parents' home in St. George, Utah, at age 18 for 'problematic behaviour.' The relative alleged that Twiggs was using drugs, drinking alcohol, and addicted to gaming, and added that struggles over his gender identity further strained ties with his family.

Family members also suggested Twiggs influenced Robinson through online gaming circles and political debates, claiming the pair expressed anti-Christian or extremist views. These allegations, however, remain unverified.

Friends Push Back on Allegations

Not everyone agrees with that portrait. A friend interviewed by the New York Post dismissed the family's account as 'spiteful gossip.'

According to the friend, the real conflict stemmed from Twiggs's rejection of Mormonism, not substance abuse or addiction. This version portrays Twiggs as estranged due to religious differences rather than destructive habits.

Together, the conflicting accounts highlight how Twiggs's personal history has become a contested narrative, shaped by those closest to him but viewed through very different lenses.

A Troubled Path in Utah

After leaving his parents' home, Twiggs briefly stayed with his grandparents before renting a condo in southwestern Utah.

College roommates initially joined him before Robinson moved in, becoming both his roommate and romantic partner.

Relatives describe this move as part of a downward spiral, while acquaintances frame it as Twiggs's effort to find independence after a strict religious upbringing.

Legal Status and FBI Silence

Legally, Twiggs has not been charged. Early reports said he cooperated with investigators probing Robinson's actions. However, RadarOnline later reported he went 'missing,' though the FBI declined to comment on his whereabouts or involvement.

Authorities have not suggested he played a role in the shooting, but his background remains of interest as investigators examine Robinson's influences.

Why Competing Narratives Matter

How Twiggs is portrayed may shape public opinion as Robinson's case advances. If perceived as a troubled young man grappling with addiction and identity issues, some sympathy may fall his way. If cast as a negative influence sharing extremist views, public and legal attention could intensify.

Without corroborating evidence such as medical records, court filings, or law enforcement documentation, the truth remains unclear.

For now, the story rests on family allegations and friends' rebuttals, leaving Twiggs' past unsettled.