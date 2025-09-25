The investigation into the murder of Charlie Kirk has brought intense focus on Lance Twiggs, a young man once celebrated as a gifted student but now suspected of complicity through his close ties to shooter Tyler Robinson.

While some describe Twiggs as hardworking and compassionate, others claim he spiralled into radicalisation and estrangement from his family.

The conflicting narratives have raised questions about how a promising teenager became caught up in one of 2025's most high-profile political killings.

Positive Accounts of Lance Twiggs

During the pandemic, Twiggs was known as a gifted pianist with a clean reputation and record.

The New York Post reported that his former teachers found the news about his affiliation to Robinson baffling. 'Everything I've heard about him, he was a great kid. He was nice. He worked hard,' said Ben Kaufman, superintendent at Twiggs' high school. Twiggs and Robinson attended their respective high schools four miles from each other in St. George, Utah, graduating in 2022.

Twiggs attended Dixie Success Academy, which was later renamed to Utah Tech Success Academy. He was part of an accelerated program where students took college-level courses and graduated with an associate degree's worth of college credit.

As per Kaufman, the academy attracted 'students that have been bored through school and want to excel'. He also said they had a small student body, which left no time for extracurriculars which pushed people to study.

Braylon Nielsen, a friend of Twiggs', revealed that her family often took him in when he was homeless. She claimed that he was kicked out of his household for rejecting Mormonism.

'I loved Lance. His parents kicked him out of his house and he lived with us. His parents never sat right with my family,' said Nielsen. 'He had straight As. He was very hardworking,' she added.

She also noted that he wasn't 'a big partier', and that he took care of people. Twiggs' friend also revealed that his moving into her home was 'on and off'.

'He was bouncing couches. He would live with us for a few months, but didn't like taking up our couch. He would crash with friends,' she said. Nielsen also noted that Twiggs would go whenever he'd feel like he would overstay his welcome.

Where Did It Go Wrong?

A report noted that relatives called Twiggs 'troubled' and 'full of evil' after his estrangement from family. Following up on Nielsen's story, Twiggs was revealed to be kicked out of his parents' house during his junior year.

A relative told Fox News that his father thought he was disrespectful and problematic, prompting them to kick him out. In addition, he was allegedly using drugs, alcohol, and addicted to online gaming.

Another relative also said he became more radicalised in recent years. 'He hates conservatives and Christians. He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached and been radicalized'.

Twiggs' Connection to Robinson

Despite the contrasting accounts in recent years, Twiggs moved into a three-bedroom townhouse owned by his family. Robinson would move into the same house during his time at Dixie Technical college as an electrician apprentice.

While there was a third roommate, he left with haste, which left Robinson and Twiggs together for over a year. It's unknown whether the couple began a relationship before or after Robinson moved in.

During this time, Twiggs' source of income is inconclusive. A report says he worked as a plumber, however, it was revealed by The New York Post that his parents regularly sent him money.

Despite their alleged falling out, his parents funded his doctor visits, prescription drugs, and piano lessons. Outside of 'earning', Twiggs and Robinson were consumed with online games and fantasies.

This is what paved the way for journalist Andy Ngo's search for Twiggs across Reddit, Steam, and TikTok. His digital footprint documented struggles with cross-sex hormone injections and reflections on leaving Mormonism after being expelled from his family home at 17.

His reports painted Twiggs as a complicit partner whose digital history offered a look into Robinson's world.

What Happens Next

At present, Twiggs has not been charged with a crime. Authorities emphasise that he is cooperating with investigators as they probe Robinson's motives and possible accomplices.

The contrasting accounts—from teachers praising his discipline to relatives alleging radicalisation—underscore the difficulty of constructing a clear narrative around Twiggs. For now, he remains a figure caught between admiration for past promise and suspicion tied to a deadly act of political violence.