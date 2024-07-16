Discussing their philanthropic approach in a recent interview, Lauren Sánchez revealed a lesser-known fact about her fiancé, Jeff Bezos. She mentioned the 60-year-old business magnate has created an 8-story, 63,000-square-foot homeless shelter within an Amazon office building located in Seattle.

Sánchez, interviewed by Eva Longoria for The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, discussed their philanthropic approach. Sánchez described Bezos as "extremely focused, as you can imagine."

"We really look for organisations that are not only addressing urgent issues but also have a clear, impactful plan for making a difference," Sánchez said. A two-decade friendship binds Longoria and Sánchez. In March, Longoria was recognised with the prestigious Bezos Courage and Civility Award, receiving $50 million.

Highlighting the Bezos Earth Fund, a $10 billion initiative focused on climate-related innovation, nature restoration, and achieving climate justice, Sánchez also mentioned Amazon's partnership with Mary's Place, an organisation dedicated to supporting homeless families.

Amazon Creates Shelter In Seattle Office

"One thing that Jeff did with Mary's Place is he put the homeless shelter inside Amazon's offices in Seattle which is incredible," Sánchez said. "I know. It's crazy that people don't really know about this that much."

According to Sánchez, Amazon employees can volunteer at the shelter directly within the building. Opened in May 2020, the facility provides comprehensive support for up to 200 people nightly, featuring a health clinic, kitchen and dining areas, playrooms for children, and legal aid services from Amazon's legal team.

The shelter offered emergency housing to over 85 families in 2020. Bezos himself has previously shared the initiative on social media. For instance, in April 2021, he posted a video showcasing a tour of the facility with Sánchez and Washington State Governor Jay Inslee.

Inspired by this initiative, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, publicly proposed converting Twitter's headquarters into a homeless shelter in 2022. In a social media response, Bezos suggested using a designated section of the Twitter building to create a shelter, potentially facilitating volunteer opportunities for employees. Unfortunately, these plans haven't come to fruition yet.

How Amazon Is Helping The Homeless

Notably, the Bezos-backed family shelter resides within an eight-story, 63,000-square-foot section of an Amazon office building. Separate entrances and acoustic insulation ensure privacy for both the shelter and Amazon's operations.

This substantial space encompasses a large dining room, an industrial kitchen equipped for large-scale meals, office space dedicated to Amazon's legal team offering on-site support to residents, and recreational areas designed for children and teenagers.

According to Deadline, the surrounding plazas and public spaces cater to both employees and shelter families. Additionally, on-site healthcare is available for those with medical needs, and community rooms provide a space for gatherings.

In 2022, the facility housed 50 families in private rooms. It has the capacity to serve up to 100 families at once and has the potential to assist an estimated 1,000 families per year. "This new shelter, opening when it did, has been our saving grace," said Mary's Place executive director Marty Hartman in a statement.

" It was our neighbours at Amazon who recognised what we needed before we ever realised it, and this space ensures we don't have to return families to homelessness during this unprecedented and trying time."

Bezos is known for his philanthropic endeavours that extend beyond the Seattle shelter. Notably, he also funded the construction of a 10,000-year clock, symbolising his commitment to long-term thinking.