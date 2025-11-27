The Golden State Warriors are facing a potential crisis after their biggest star, Stephen Curry, limped off the court late in Wednesday night's tense 104-100 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The shocking scene saw the two-time MVP bruise his right quadriceps, an injury that forced him to leave the bench and head to the locker room in the final moments of the game.

With the team already navigating a difficult stretch—this was their fourth loss in the last five games—the prospect of being without their 'ultimate bailout' player, as teammate Jimmy Butler put it, now looms large.

Curry is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam to determine the severity of the injury, leaving the entire Warriors organisation and their fanbase holding their breath.

The Cost of Complacency: How Stephen Curry's Injury Highlights Warriors' Details Problem

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter during a pivotal moment of the Emirates NBA Cup game. With the score tied at 91 and 3:24 remaining, Curry and Rockets guard-forward Amen Thompson went down hard under the basket.

Thompson's drive to the hoop was initially called an offensive foul, but the Rockets successfully challenged the call, which was overturned to a blocking foul on Curry. Coach Steve Kerr later admitted that he could see Curry was ailing after this play.

Curry finished the night with a muted performance, scoring 14 points on a tough 4-for-13 shooting from the field, including just two of nine from three-point range. He also contributed seven rebounds, five assists, and seven of the Warriors' 16 turnovers, which the Rockets capitalised on for 22 points.

The four-time NBA champion's injury wasn't the only concern for the Warriors, as guard Gary Payton II also suffered a sprained left ankle that limited his playing time to under five minutes.

The team's overall struggles have led to some brutally honest self-assessment. Jimmy Butler didn't mince his words, saying 'it's just sad' that the Warriors sometimes fail to follow their game plan and execute the 'little things.'

Butler went on to publicly challenge everyone to 'care more' about the details, especially if they have to navigate a stretch without their main man.

'Damn Near Perfect': Stephen Curry's Absence Forces Golden State to Regroup

Coach Steve Kerr appeared somewhat relieved that the injury was a quadriceps contusion rather than a more debilitating ankle or knee issue, expressing hope that Curry will 'recover quickly and be OK.'

However, he acknowledged the immediate, massive challenge the team now faces. Kerr stated that the potential absence 'changes everything'—their rotations, how they play, and 'who we're playing through'—and they 'we've got to hold down the fort' until he returns.

The loss of their biggest threat has amplified the pressure on the remaining squad. Rookie Will Richard recognised the steep learning curve ahead, noting, 'That's a challenge, if Steph is out everybody else has to kind of improve their game a lot to fill that void.'

Butler drove home the gravity of the situation with a stark assessment of the team's required performance level without their two-time MVP.

'What will change the most?' he asked, before offering a blunt response: 'I think we're going to have to be damn near perfect. We ain't going to have the ultimate bailout on our team, but even when he is on the floor we're going to have to do our job because we make the game real difficult.'

Butler also stated that as great as Curry is, he 'has a really hard job every single day' and 'he's got to be the Batman of all Batmans and save us every night. That ain't what he's here to do.'

The Golden State Warriors now find themselves at a crossroads. As their star awaits the results of the MRI, the rest of the team must swiftly prove that they can heed Butler's challenge and deliver a consistent, focused effort.