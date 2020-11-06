Border Force officers made an arrest after finding nearly £2m in cash being carried in suitcases by a woman. Tana Hanlon was arrested on October 3, 2020, at Heathrow Airport, London after the officers searched her luggage. The woman was charged with possession of criminal property as she is suspected to be money laundering. On Thursday, November 5, she appeared in front of Isleworth Crown Court for her trial. She entered a not-guilty plea as the trial continues.

Last month, the 30-year-old woman had been trying to board a flight to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates from Heathrow's Terminal Two. She was stopped at customs by Border Force officers who conducted a check of the five suitcases in her possession. The suitcases were stuffed with wads of cash amounting to £1.9m, making it the largest amount uncovered by the Border Forces of the United Kingdom this year.

They arrested the woman from Leeds, Yorkshire on suspicion of possession of criminal property. Along with her, a woman from Doncaster was also arrested by the Border Force officers. The 28-year-old from Doncaster was released but remains under investigation. Hanlon has been in police custody at Bronzfield Prison since her arrest.

At the time of the arrest, Chris Philp, Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts, said that he was "delighted" at the work of the Border Force officers. He said that stopping money laundering is a key step against organised criminal gangs.

During the short hearing. Hanlon was only asked how she pleaded to the charge against her, The Sun reported. She responded that she pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of criminal property.

Hanlon will remain in police custody till her next hearing. Her next court date has been set as July 26, 2021. The trial continues.