When "Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 returns next week with episode 13 things are going to get chaotic as the legends enter a world of a zombie apocalypse. With 24-hour immortality, will the team of heroes get out of the end-of-the-world event unscathed? Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 13. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

After acquiring Chalice and the Loom of Fate, the legends were looking forward to some good adventure. However, things take an unexpected turn when they discover the Waverider is missing and they must stop the zombie apocalypse. The upcoming episode is titled "I am Legends" and it will see legends fight against zombies and Charlie's evil sisters who are now in possession of their ship.

All of this takes place at Constantine's house in London that is being attacked by a herd of zombies. Back at the ship, Gary finds himself alone. When he realises things are not going as planned he takes something important to them in hope for a good bargain.

"After drinking from Chalice, the Legends have immortality for 24 hours, which gives them time to get to the Waverider and use the Loom of Fate. However, they quickly discover that the sisters have stolen the Waverider and they are stuck at Constantine's (Matt Ryan) house in the middle of nowhere in London during a Zombie Apocalypse. Meanwhile, Gary (guest star Adam Tsekham) is left on the ship and once he discovers what is going on, he takes something important to the sisters," reads the official synopsis on Spoiler TV.

In addition, the network released a promo for episode 13 that gives a glimpse at the legends fight against the walkers. Fans can expect lots of action as well as some fun moments in the all-new episode.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 13 airs on Tuesday, May 19 on The CW.