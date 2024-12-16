Slingo mashes the best of slots and bingo into one exciting game and has gained ground with online casinos worldwide. There are many different types of slingo games, with different paytables, unique bonuses, innovative scoring systems and special symbols to bring the most out of your gaming.

It is pretty easy to pick up the basics, but if you want to go a little further and refine your Slingo strategy, you have come to the right place.

Introduction to Slingo

The basic principles of Slingo are the same in all titles, namely that you spin a reel and hope to tick off the numbers on your 5x5 grid. The point is to form diagonal, horizontal or vertical lines of 5, and each game has its unique paytables or rewards that can be won at the end of each round.

Rewards and Decision-Making Elements

With each completed line, you will move up 1 level on the ladder, increasing the potential returns. The wilds introduce an element of control in Slingo by allowing the player to tick off any number in the corresponding column.

Once all the spins are used up, players can keep playing for an increased stake per spin. Continuing to spin on the same card can push the player's position up the ladder, but it can also result in the game eating their bankroll. These two elements of control make Slingo a unique game.

When to Use Extra Spins

In most variants of Slingo, players will get ten spins to fill out the numbers on their grid, and after the ten are finished, they will have the option to end the game. If they have completed enough lines, they can win a payout or a bonus round.

But they do not necessarily need to commit to entering the bonus round, as they can always keep spinning in the hope that the next spin will bring more matching numbers, completing even more lines.

A good strategy is to avoid using bonuses or additional spins to have complete control over how much you spend. You can negate your losses by allowing the reels to spin a fixed number of times. Also, it will enable you to try new rounds instead of building weaker ones.

But if you want to use bonus spins, then it is best to limit this to just a few while the stake is low. The price for each bonus spin increases significantly when you have completed more boxes, and when it is equal to your original stake, you have already gone too far.

Maxing Out the Potential of Wilds

When you land a regular wild, you can fill any box in the column above. A super wild will enable you to fill any box across the grid, regardless of which column the super wild is below. The best strategy is to aim to fill out the square in the middle of the grid and the four corners of the grid. The corner boxes can fill out three different lines. The middle box is needed to form 4 lines, making it the most important segment.

Once those are filled, you should prioritise any boxes that fall on those 2 diagonal paths, especially those that can help build any lines you already have started.

Know When to Collect

This relates to the bonus spins you can buy and some bonus rounds in which you can either collect or gamble your winnings. All Slingo games have a small bar which displays how much money you have already staked on that specific round, from the first ten spins to any additional you bought. Before spinning any reels, check the paytables to find out exactly how much you can earn from a single game, and bear it in mind when you get the chance to gamble or collect.

Make Spending Limits

The next point is making markers for how much you spend and win. Keep an eye on how much you have spent in a round and total, and avoid working on a weak game. If the round has not yielded any returns, start a new game and try again.

Play Responsibly

The most important rule to any winning slingo strategy is to allocate a budget and play responsibly. Only chase losses or spend what you can afford during gameplay. Set deposit limits and reality checks to ensure you stay focused and play these games as intended - for fun.

About the author:

Sheila Jones is an avid poker player with over 10 years of experience reviewing iGaming platforms and products. She has published material for some of the biggest names in the online casino industry and uses her know-how to help gamers find the best platforms to meet their needs.