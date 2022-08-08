FC Barcelona fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after summer signing Robert Lewandowski finally opened his account for the club. The European top scorer led the way in the club's 6-0 win at the Camp Nou in the Joan Gamper Trophy against Pumas UNAM from Liga MX.

Lewandowski joined FC Barcelona from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last month, and immediately linked up with his new teammates in their pre-season tour of the United States. He debuted in a friendly El Clasico against Real Madrid, but failed to score in that game along with two more successive friendlies.

😍 @lewy_official's first goal for Barça at Spotify Camp Nou! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/UoqaqK8HM4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022

He finally silenced critics by scoring a well-controlled goal from a very awkward angle off the side of the box within the first three minutes of the match against Pumas. He calmly put the ball past advancing keeper Julio Gonzalez, who left the face of his goal unguarded as he tried to punch away the ball. It was a difficult angle off to the side, but such was the Polish star's level of control that he managed to slot the ball into a tiny sliver of space. On top of that, the new number 9 also assisted a brace by youngster Pedri.

Newly re-signed forward Ousmane Dembele then scored to take Barcelona's tally up to 4-0 at the end of the first half. Then, two players who may still leave the club before the end of the transfer window, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong, scored one apiece to seal the 6-0 win.

Overall, the feeling was positive for Barcelona, but the fact remains that the five new arrivals have not been registered with La Liga yet. Dembele as well as Jordi Alba, who both just signed new contracts are also not registered as of today. The season officially begins for Barcelona on August 13, and manager Xavi Hernandez may be forced to play the first few games without his new recruits.

The club has until August 31 to get their affairs in order, and president Joan Laporta remains confident that they can find solutions.