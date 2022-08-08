Time is running out for FC Barcelona if they wish to get their season off to a good start. According to numerous reports, La Liga is not allowing the club to register their new signings after the league deemed that they have still failed to satisfy the financial fair play requirements.

Barcelona will officially open their 2022-23 La Liga campaign on August 13 in a home game against Rayo Vallecano. That's just a few days away, but new additions like European top scorer Robert Lewandoski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen are still not registered with La Liga. On top of that, they club may also complete the signing of Marcos Alonso from Chelsea in the coming days.

There is a positive vibe in the air at the Camp Nou after the club successfully staged the Joan Gamper Trophy against Mexican side Pumas UNAM. The Blaugrana won 6-0, with Lewandowski scoring his first goal for the club inside the opening three minutes.

However, the elation may soon come crashing if the club is unable to find a solution. During Lewandowski's presentation last Friday, club president Joan Laporta assured fans that they have the situation under control.

He claimed that they have met all of La Liga's requirements, but also admitted that there is a discrepancy in the calculations made by the club and the league. He said that all the documentation has been sent to La Liga, and the club is prepared to activate another financial lever if need be.

As it stands, La Liga will not allow the five new signings to be registered, along with Ousmane Dembele and Jordi Alba, who have just renewed their contracts with the club. La Liga did not include capital gains in their tally of Barcelona's cash influx, leaving the club short. The Blaugrana will need to raise money by selling another 24.5% of their media production arm, Barca Studios, after having already sold 25% earlier this summer.

On top of that, according to Forbes writer Tom Sanderson, they will still need to find a way to convince Frenkie de Jong to join another club. Furthermore, some veteran players need to accept further pay cuts.

They have until August 31 to get all the deals done, but manager Xavi Hernandez will surely want to start the campaign with all of his players available.