The Robert Lewandowski-Bayern Munich standoff has taken an ugly turn this week after threats were levelled at Europe's top marksman. The Poland international has made no secret of his desire to join Football Club Barcelona this summer, but Bayern remain reluctant to sanction the transfer.

The 33-year-old has been a great servant to the club, playing a crucial role in their triumphs both domestically and in Europe. Lewandowski wants to experience La Liga before calling time on his career, and feels this is his best chance at earning a new lucrative long-term contract.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed that an opening offer had been made to sign Lewandowski from Bayern with the German club yet to respond. The Polish forward is valued at £45 million - a fee Bayern want paid upfront by interested suitors.

Update #Lewandowski: He arrived the hospital for his medical check a few minutes ago. You can find the pictures at Sky. Colleague @Sky_Torben is over there. Totally open if he will arrive the training centre at „Säbener Straße“ today. @SkySportDE 🇵🇱 https://t.co/zm9PuX6v9y — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 12, 2022

Lewandowski arrived in Germany for his medical checks prior to reporting for pre-season training on Tuesday. It was expected that the Polish forward will skip pre-season to try and force a move to Barcelona after initially hoping to have his future sorted prior to his arrival date.

According to Polish media outlet WP Sportowefakty, Lewandowski has chosen to return alone to Germany without his family. The report claims that the Poland international has been inundated with threats, including threats to his life for trying to force a move away from the Allianz Arena.

"In the last weeks, when the transfer game began, articles presenting Lewandowski in a poor light appeared regularly in the German media. That he was selfish, that he did not integrate with Bayern's young players and so on and so on. Effect?" the report claimed.

In light of this, the former Borussia Dortmund forward decided that it was safer for him to keep his family outside Germany for the time being. He is expected to complete his medical check ups, and join up with the rest of the Bayern first-team for pre-season training this week.

Bayern are demanding £45 million upfront for Lewandowski, while also asking for a further £5 million in add-ons. The Bavarian club want the payment made in full, which Barcelona are expected to accept despite their ongoing financial problems.

Robert Lewandowski will consider Chelsea only if his Barcelona move falls through. Barca remain confident of finally striking a deal with Bayern, who want close to £45m paid upfront. Lewandowski has said he’ll wait for Barca. Negotiations stalled but movement expected this week. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 12, 2022

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are waiting in the wings, and are keeping a close eye on the situation. In the event Barcelona are unable to fund the move, Lewandowski is said to be open to exploring other options rather than remaining with Bayern with whom his relationship has been soured.