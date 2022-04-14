FC Bayern Munich CEO and club legend Oliver Khan has slammed reports linking Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona. Simply put, the iconic keeper has labelled the transfer rumours as complete "nonsense."

The Catalan giants have made it clear that they are keen to add a marquee signing this summer, and with Erling Haaland seemingly out of reach, reports have started to emerge that they are close to sealing an agreement with the Polish star.

However, Khan poured cold water over these rumours in an interview ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League clash against Villarreal earlier this week. "Apparently there is a competition to see who can come out with the biggest nonsense about Robert Lewandowski," he said before confirming that the The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year holder will be staying in Munich.

"Definitively, we will have Robert with us next season. It's very important to mention that we have a contract with him that is valid for next season. If there's anything to say, we will do so," said Khan.

Indeed, Lewandowski does have a contract with the Bavarian giants until 2023, and the club CEO reiterated the absurdity of letting the prolific striker go at a time when he is making massive contributions for the club. It appears even more absurd since Barcelona are not in a financial position to tempt the club into a sale.

"The club isn't crazy and is not discussing the transfer of a player that scores between 30 and 40 goals a season. We have a contract with Robert," he said adding that if anything, talks with Lewandowski have been about an extension and not about a transfer elsewhere. "We have always said we would start conversations, we did so a while ago."

The news will come as a big blow for Barcelona supporters who have been salivating at the prospect of adding Lewandowski to their roster for the upcoming campaign.