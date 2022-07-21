After a tense transfer saga with FC Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski has finally been confirmed as FC Barcelona's marquee signing this summer. The Catalan giants managed to complete the deal before the start of their pre-season tour of the United States, and now it appears as though their new striker will make his debut in a Barcelona shirt against Real Madrid.

It will be the biggest possible statement for the Blaugrana, as they aim to showcase their new star signing in "El Clasico" against their biggest rivals. The two clubs will face off in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, in a pre-season friendly as part of their respective summer tours.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona a few days ago, and was already present when the club faced Inter Miami in their first pre-season match on Tuesday. However, he spent the time on the bench, carefully studying his new teammates. Now, it seems as though he is all set to don the Barcelona shirt to face Real Madrid.

What makes this even more significant is the fact that he will go head-to-head against Los Blancos star Karim Benzema, who is believed to be ahead of him in this year's race for the Ballon d'Or.

Despite enjoying massive success with Bayern Munich, it is widely believed that the Poland international pushed for a move to Barcelona not only to challenge himself in La Liga, but also because it gives him a higher profile. As such, he will be in the spotlight more than ever, giving him better chances of cementing his legendary status.

Barcelona fans are delighted to have signed last season's top scorer in Europe, and many came out to see him train with the club ahead of the match against Inter Miami. Needless to say, his debut is a highly-anticipated event, and there is no better stage than a match against Real Madrid.

Manager Xavi Hernandez also managed to join his players, after initially encountering problems entering the United States due to his previous visits to Iran. His papers were eventually sorted, and he is perhaps the one most eager to finally test the waters with his brand new striker.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will head to the Allegiant Stadium with a point to prove on both sides. The Catalans are determined to show their rivals that their new squad must be feared for the coming season, and that they are planning to challenge for trophies.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will want to stamp their authority after clinching the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies last season. Furthermore, they will want to erase the memory of their 4-0 loss in the most recent El Clasico. A lot has changed since then, and it remains to be seen if the result will also be different.