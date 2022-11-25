Lewis Hamilton has likened Formula 1's off track drama to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality show. The Mercedes driver said that it was hilarious watching a number of events unfold away from the race track during the 2022 season.

The 2022 season was dominated by Red Bull Racing on track, as they swept both the Drivers' and Constructors' World Championships with little trouble. The Austrian team also dominated headlines away from the paddock, with the team being found guilty of breaching the budget cap in 2021.

Red Bull was among two teams found guilty of breaching the cost cap, but Aston Martin got away with a minimal fine owing to theirs being just a procedural breach. The reigning Constructors' champions, however, accepted the FIA's settlement after initially fighting the accusation.

The team from Milton Keynes were fined £7 million for their £2.2 million breach, while also being penalised with a reduction of time and resources to develop their car next season. Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, was unhappy with the punishment, but eventually made peace with it.

Red Bull were again in the spotlight later in the year at the Brazilian Grand Prix when Max Verstappen refused to give back sixth place to Sergio Perez. The Dutch racer reneged on an agreement with his team and failed to aid his teammate's fight for second place in the Drivers' championship.

Hamilton and Mercedes were mere spectators to all the drama that was unfolding on and off track in 2022. The Briton admitted that it made for "hilarious" viewing and is certain it will all be on Netflix when the 2023 edition of the popular "Drive to Survive" series is aired.

"I mean, it feels like a bit of a Kardashian show happening here," Hamilton said with a chuckle to Channel 4, as quoted on Planet F1. "It's pretty hilarious, some of the stuff that I've heard over the past few days has been so entertaining. I'm sure it'll all be on Netflix, it's going to be great."

Hamilton and Mercedes will be hoping they can return to title contention in 2023 after finishing third in the Constructors' championship this past season. It was the first time in Hamilton's F1 career that the Briton went a full season without a race win.