Liam Payne has opened up about his time working in "One Direction," which became his stepping stone to fame. He shared that it was kind of scary and it "would have killed him," as he was overworked and reclusive.

The 26-year-old, who became a part of 1D when he was a teenager, along with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, says he had "no personal life" during his boyband years.

"We (One Direction) were definitely overworked. I had no personal life, I learnt nothing about myself," the singer confessed. He spoke about the pressures of finding fame as a teenager, during an appearance on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, reports Daily Mail.

"There's no stop button. You've got no control over your life. That's why I lost complete control of everything," he recalled.

The chart-topping boy band was formed during the members' stint on X-Factor in 2010, when they were aged between 16 and 19. Though the band only finished third in the competition, they went ahead to have international success with songs like "Best Song Ever" and "Steal My Girl." The band ruled teenagers' hearts between 2010 and 2015, before the boys went on an indefinite hiatus 8-months after the departure of Zayn Malik.

"I remember getting to therapy and the guy was like, 'What do you like to do?' I haven't got a clue," the "Strip Me Down" singer said at the podcast.

The singer admitted that he lived as a "reclusive pop-star" who was afraid of people. "I just lived so long as this reclusive pop star who was afraid of people, who just stayed inside all the time. I needed to stop, definitely. It would have killed me," Payne said.

Liam added that after leaving the band and starting his solo career, he "spent the last two years in and out of music trying to be a person."

The pop-star also discussed how his personal life was hanging by a thread during his band career and the pressure his fame put on his relationship with songstress, Cheryl Cole. Liam and Cheryl share a 2-year-old son, Bear.

"I think we kind of rubbed off on each other a little bit in that way. In a bad way, actually. All of that stuff puts so much pressure on a relationship. For her (Cheryl), if you were going out somewhere, it would take so long to get out of the door because you're just so worried," Liam said.

Though Liam and Cheryl are no longer together, they share an amicable bond and co-parent their son. Liam is now dating Maya Henry, 19. The pair made their red carpet debut at a launch event for Rita Ora's Escada collaboration at Paris Fashion Week in September.