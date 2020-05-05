Liam Payne sent his well-wishes to Zayn Malik and his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, during a live social media broadcast on Sunday.

The "Strip That Down" singer had former One Direction bandmate Malik in mind during a recent Instagram Live. He is the first ID member to greet the singer following news that Hadid is pregnant with their first child.

"Also this week, didn't really wanna leave it out, wanted to make sure I said something on my own place before I started getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody. I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi obviously, you know, they're having a baby," Payne said in the video retweeted by @With1DNews.

The "Stack It Up" hitmaker's greeting comes just days after Hadid herself confirmed the pregnancy during a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon. She shared that the support has been overwhelming.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Hadid said adding, "Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

The Victoria's Secret model revealed that she has been having bagel cravings, which would explain the giant everything bagel cake she got for her 25th birthday from "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro. Hadid said she "cried every five minutes for an hour" just thinking that her idol made her the cake. She admitted that she did not know whether her pregnancy hormones or being quarantined made her emotional.

Malik has yet to comment or open up about the baby news, but Fallon sent him his congratulations as well. The rest of the One Direction members have yet to share their reactions too.

Malik is the third 1D member who is to become a dad next to Louis Tomlinson and Payne, who both have sons from previous relationships. Payne is father to 3-year-old son Bear with ex-fiancée Cheryl Cole while Tomlinson has 4-year-old Freddie with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth.