Liam Payne hinted at a One Direction reunion during a live video chat with Swedish DJ Alesso on Sunday, where he also talked about new music.

The "Stack It Up" singer took to Instagram Live where he got bombarded by "so many One Direction questions." But what fans really want to know is if there is a 1D reunion in the works, especially since the band's 10th year anniversary is only months away in July.

"I feel like I don't want to put you on the spot because I know you can't say too much," DJ Alesso told Payne, to which the latter shared that he has been trying to bring the guys together on FaceTime.

"Most of us are in London, we've been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime with the boys at the moment," the 26-year-old musician revealed, and explained that he "can't say too much" because Louis Tomlinson already warned him against revealing any more information.

"Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you're going to have the group chat telling me off," Payne shared, to which DJ Alesso exclaimed, "Oooh, wow, the whole world is about to explode."

The "Strip It Down" singer then jokingly invited DJ Alesso, whom he collaborated with on his new track "Midnight," to come in and fill in for Zayn [Malik] and join the band.

Rumours of a One Direction reunion were fuelled after fans noticed that the band's website has been reactivated since their hiatus in 2016. Moreover, this is not the first time that Payne sparked interest on a possible 1D reunion concert with Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan.

"We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice," he told The Sun earlier in the month adding," To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting."

Payne continued and shared that "there's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around." He did not directly confirm that the One Direction reunion will happen, and reasoned that he is not sure what he is allowed to say.